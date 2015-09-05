Breath of fresh air

By Lora-Marie Bernard and

Travis Gumphrey

TWO AIR pollution monitors that have kept track of particles thinner than a human hair near the Texas City refineries for more than a quarter of a century have been replaced.

The county health district has replaced them as part of a federal program under which the district

is responsible for monitoring particulate matter in the air.

The new monitors have taken over from the 1989-installed devices on an elevated platform near the refineries. One serves as the pair’s primary unit and the other is a co-locator that verifies the primary monitor’s data.

Together, they measure pollution by toxic particles so microscopically small the district says they can reach deep into lungs and cause serious health problems.

Lori FitzSimmons-Evans, the health district’s air and pollution service program manager, said: “Particles larger than 10 micrometers in diameter are typically filtered out before they reach your lungs. However, smaller particles are often not stopped by nose hairs or mucus and that’s why it’s important to track them.”

Such fine particles have come under federal scrutiny lately. The federal environmental protection agency is considering changes in its modeling so it can track them effectively.

At present, the health district sends the information from its monitors to federal and state entities that determine whether the data requires the issue of air-quality alerts.

The clean air act requires EPA to set air-quality standards to protect both public health and welfare. Particulate pollution affects both.

“We send the data to EPA and they analyze trends,” FitzSimmons-Evans said. “Particulate matter is also one of the factors the state considers when it issues air quality alerts.”

Texas City resident José Boix reviewed the information related to the new federal monitoring efforts when they were announced last month.

Afterwards he said he was skeptical and thought EPA was reacting to environmental politics.

Boix, who organizes the city’s community advisory council, a group of stakeholders in Texas City’s community and industry, said he hopes to receive more information about the new monitors before its next meeting on September 24.

At that meeting, from 5:00-7:00pm at the city’s Nessler Center, the state will present its annual air-quality report for the city.

