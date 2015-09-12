Wait till you read the other guy …

The view has been a little blurry this week, Dear Reader. In fact, I’m writing this column with one eye.

OK, I know we write with our hands and not our eyes, but it does help if you can maintain a full perspective on your work by focusing two eyes on the paper – or screen – before you instead of just one. This week, I have not been able to do that.

My left eye’s a mess and many a passing pedestrian has pulled back before parlaying this precious information to me in sympathetic tone.

“You should see the other guy,” has been my invariable response, as The First Lady will confirm.

“Why do you always say that?” she asks with ever increasing astonishment that I have the temerity to ignore her objection on each occasion.

“You know it isn’t true.”

Well, of course it’s not true – but the truth is not the point in this relatively pointless repartee. The point is that I regard it as my bounden duty to assuage the fears for my health expressed by my newfound sympathizer and what better way than to offer a little humor that is so transparently based on imagination and not fact.

Well, that’s my side of the story and I’m sticking to it, even if it does offend TFL’s moralistic tendency to tell the truth on every conceivable occasion.

However, for the purposes of this article, it is necessary to regale you with the truth, Dear Reader, as I’m sure you’re wondering by now how I could possibly be working with the written word while lacking the efficient use of one of my ocular organs.

The fact is that, quite out of nowhere, I’ve succumbed to a combination of viral and bacteriological conjunctivitis, or pinkeye as my pal Chef Jimmy is constantly reminding me.

It’s extremely contagious, so I suggest you wash your hands while singing the whole of the first verse of My Country ’Tis Of Thee after reading this page.

Fortunately, if fortune can be found in this circumstance, the condition has affected only my left eye but the Doc says it could spread to my right eye if I don’t behave while taking his prescribed medication.

Me behave? Try passing that one by Tiffle the Wiffle. You’re likely to be suffering red eye on your way out the door.

But I digress. Of much greater concern to me is the method by which I would discover the passage of my pinkeye from my left to my right eye. I’m utterly convinced that I will only know it if I awake from my night’s sleep and cannot see a thing. As I’ve never studied braille, how would I cope with the written word then?

Clearly, I must prepare for the possibility – the inevitability, even – that my next slumber will be rather longer than most, even though TFL will readily tell you I spend more time asleep than awake if, as ever, there are chores to be completed.

What preparation? You might well ask. All I can really do under the circumstances is warn you that Wednesday’s edition of The Post might contain some unusual ingredients, as I’m about to call Chef Jimmy and put him in charge. Oh dear, the buttons on my phone have just disappeared …

