Abbott agrees border deal with Mexico

By Ed Sterling



TEXAS and Mexico are to work together on infrastructure projects at the border between the state and its next-door nation.

State governor Greg Abbott, above, traveled to Mexico last week to meet with president Enrique Peña Nieto and other government officials in Mexico City.

On September 8, the governor’s office announced an agreement between the Texas department of transportation and the ministry of communications and transportation of the United Mexican States “to promote and increase bilateral collaboration on future border infrastructure projects”.

Also announced was the creation of an energy task force “to foster economic growth on both sides of the border by finding new and innovative energy solutions.”

Abbott said the agreements signify Texas’ and Mexico’s “intent to expand highway infrastructure, encourage economic development and facilitate bilateral trade on both sides of the border.”

The governor’s office quoted Claudia Ruiz Massieu, Mexico’s secretary of foreign affairs, who said: “such a deep and diverse relationship as the one Mexico and Texas share flourishes when there is communication and mutual understanding. Governor Abbott´s visit reflects the will to take that path.”

On September 6, the governor’s office announced that, in 2014, Texas exported more than $100 billion in machinery, technology and other commodities to Mexico, about 35 per cent of the state’s total exports. And, it was said, those exports “sustain tens of thousands of small- and medium-sized businesses in Texas and more than 1.1 million jobs”.

August sales tax revenue is down

STATE sales tax revenue in August was $2.6 billion, down 0.4 per cent from August 2014, because of declining fortunes for state’s the oil-and-gas industry, according to public-accounts comptroller Glenn Hegar.

“The slight decline in sales tax revenue was due to reduced receipts from oil and gas-related sectors, offset by growth from other sectors,” Hegar said on Thursday, September 10.

Higher collections from retail trade, restaurants and services indicated continued growth in consumer spending, while receipts from construction also grew, he added.

Cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts will receive $638.1m in local sales-tax allocations for September, an increase of 1.7 per cent from September 2014.

Texas’ fiscal year ended on August 31. Hegar said the revenue for all funds for the year finished at $109.5 billion, slightly less than the $109.7 billion projected in the comptroller’s biennial revenue estimate. Also, sales-tax revenue for the year was 0.6 per cent below estimate, at $28.9 billion. The forecast was $29.07 billion.

Rail chief lauds grouse ruling

THE CHAIR of the Texas railroad commission, David Porter, has applauded a ruling by the US district court for the western district of Texas that overturned the US fish and wildlife service’s listing of the lesser prairie chicken under the endangered species act.

Two months ago, the fish and wildlife service reported that an abundance of spring rainfall and ongoing management efforts had helped increase the lesser prairie chicken’s population about 25 per cent from 2014 to 2015.

Cucumbers recalled in salmonella scare

CUCUMBERS on sale in Texas have been recalled because they could be contaminated with salmonella, according to the state’s department of state health services. Certain cucumbers that entered the market in various states including Texas were sold under the brand name Limited Edition.

“This type of cucumber usually sold in bulk bins and may not be easily identified by label or sticker,” the health department suggested on September 4.

“People should talk to their retailer or supplier about whether their cucumbers were part of the recall.”

Hegar takes to the road

Texas public-accounts comptroller Glenn Hegar has started a 27-city two-month “Good For Texas” tour, during which he will meet with local officials and citizens to talk about the future of the Texas economy.

First stops were in New Braunfels and Kerrville on September 9 and Hegar plans to visit every economic region of the state before his last stop in El Paso on November 9.

Announcing the tour, the comptroller said that, since taking office on January 2, he has “emphasized efforts to increase transparency and accountability at the state’s chief financial agency, while improving customer service”.

He added: “The town-hall tour is intended to facilitate those efforts and help keep Texans informed of economic issues in their own backyards.”