Falls hoping to dampen ’Cats’ spirits

VOLLEYBALL

THE WILDCATS remain atop The Post’s rankings as district play begins in full motion this week. The Clear Creek girls, ranked 10th nationally in the latest MaxPreps.com poll, started district 24-6A play with an impressive sweep of Clear Brook on Friday, their last match before their contest against Clear Falls yesterday, Tuesday.

Falls entered the highly-anticipated game with two straight wins, including a hard-fought sweep over Friendswood on Friday. The Knights lost both regular-season contests against Creek last season, as the Wildcats finished undefeated in district 24-6 play.

1) Clear Creek, 26-5 overall, 1-0 in district

Having won seven of their last 10 games, the Wildcats would love to wake up today, Wednesday, with a victory over the Knights, which would further strengthen their grip on the district. Creek’s success is due in part to their 91 per cent accuracy in their serving attempts.

2) Clear Springs, 28-3, 1-0

Four of the Chargers’ last five wins have been sweeps, including Friday’s romp over Brazoswood. The duo of senior Elizabeth Armstrong and junior Camryn Cadenhead have combined for 946 of the team’s 976 assists, giving Springs the best setter duo in the district.

3) Clear Falls, 16-13, 1-0

The Knights are on a steady track, as freshman Savanna Schaff continues to settle in as the setter, which will make veterans Ashlynn Dunbar and Madelyn St. Germain more productive.

4) Friendswood, 19-10, 0-1

Friday’s loss to Clear Falls snapped a three-match win streak for the Mustangs, who will have their mettle tested when they will travel to Clear Springs on Friday and Clear Creek next Tuesday. Those two matches should be a huge measuring stick on how improved they are.

5) Santa Fe, 14-13, 1-0 in District 23-5A

A challenging non-district schedule will pay off for the Indians in district play, as Friday’s sweep of Texas City demonstrated. Keegan Nelms is playing as well as anyone in the area, which will bolster their bid to overtake Fort Bend Ridge Point for the district crown.

6) Galveston Ball, 11-8, 1-0 in 23-5A

Don’t count out the Tors when it comes to the race for the 23-5A crown. Taylor Termini leads the team in kills and fellow junior Gillian Nelson gives coach Jaclyn Burroughs a setter who can be a difference maker.

7) Dickinson, 14-11, 0-1

A lethargic effort in the 24-6A opener against Clear Lake snatched a good part of the momentum the Gators had established in an impressive showing at the Santa Fe tournament. The next few games work in favor of Dickinson, as games against Clear Brook and Brazoswood sandwich a trip to Clear Falls.

8) Texas City, 7-16, 0-1 in 23-5A

The Stings played tough in a three-set loss to Santa Fe on Friday that marked their sixth ddefeat in their last seven matches. A promising start to the season has been dampened by the recent stretch, as they have just two seniors and a pair of sophomores on their roster. The experience will come, yet the wins could arrive at an inconsistent pace.

9) La Marque – record not confirmed at press time

Like their school’s football team, the Cougars have been hit hard by the continuing fall in enrollment. After making the playoffs in 2013, the past two years have been a rough go for La Marque, who will play at a more suitable level once they are realigned in class 3A in February.

10) Hitchcock – record not confirmed at press time

The Bulldogs lost their most recent match in a sweep by School Of The Woods last Saturday. Like La Marque, the enrollment numbers game has not been working in their favor.