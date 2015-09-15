Fifth red tag winner in STAR tourney

ON MONDAY, the Coastal Conservation Association released final updates on this year’s CCA STAR fishing tournament.

As The Post reported last Wednesday, four tagged redfish winners had been confirmed by the ending of the tournament on Labor Day.

But that changed when it emerged that Joe Contreras of Corpus Christi had become the fifth angler to snag a tagged redfish, on Saturday, September 5, with less than 72 hours remaining in the tournament.

Contreras, below, became the last winner of a Ford F-150 Texas-edition XLT SuperCab truck hauling a Coastline trailer carrying a Haynie 23-foot Big Foot boat equipped

with a Mercury Pro XS OptiMax motor.

The CCA said on Monday that the tournament’s final standings will be released next week.

CCA

Find hidden treasure on your own doorstep

LOOKING for a new and interesting reason to be outdoors? If so, geocaching might just be for you – and its great outdoor experience could be much closer than you imagine.

Geocaching is a recreational activity in which contestants use GPS and other navigational techniques to locate hidden containers of items known as geocaches.

According to the Texas parks and wildlife department, there are more than two million geocaches hidden worldwide, with tens of thousands in Galveston County alone!

They range from the very small, like a film canister, to large, like a metal lunchbox, inside which could be a variety of “treasure” items such as a log book, artifacts, trinkets and tradable items for kids.

To start searching, go online to geocaching.com or use a smartphone application to find caches near you.

Coordinates to geocaches can be downloaded to GPS units or smartphones.

Once you find one, be aware that TPWD recommends approaching it safely, as it might have become a home for wildlife. The department also asks you to replace the container exactly as you found it, so the fun can continue for others.

After finding treasure, geocachers can use geocaching.com, as well as other websites and mobile-phone apps, to share their experience.

Caches listed on geocaching.com are rated by terrain and difficulty, with one star meaning it is easy to find and wheelchair accessible and five stars meaning it’s hard to find or open.

According to geocaching.com, there are 5,593 caches in Texas City, 9,438 in League City, 3,689 in Galveston, and 10,127 in Friendswood.

So grab a GPS, some hiking supplies, a map, some trinkets to trade and find yourself some local treasure!

State protector appointed to TCEQ

THE TEXAS lifestyle was given a boost on Thursday when a senior state environmental protection official was appointed to the commission on environmental quality.

Jon Niermann, who is the chief of the environmental protection division in the Texas attorney general’s office, was appointed to the commission for a term that expires in 2021.

State governor Greg Abbott made the appointment, which calls on Niermann to help TCEQ protect the state’s public health and natural resources in line with with sustainable economic development.

The Austin lawyer is a former attorney at Houston-based Baker Botts, where he won both the Judge Thomas Gibbs Gee and Judge Suzanne Covington awards for pro bono service.

He gained a bachelor’s degree at University Of California’s Santa Barbara campus and an MBA and doctorate of jurisprudence from University Of Oregon.