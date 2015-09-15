In defense of religious freedom

US congressman Randy Weber writes about his work as part of our nation’s government – exclusively in The Post

THE FIRST amendment is in jeopardy. Over the past few years, judicial activism has increased exponentially, causing a dramatic erosion of our constitution and bill of rights.

On June 26, in a 5-4 decision in the case of Obergefell v Hodges, the US supreme court decided that all 50 states must recognize same-sex marriage.

The supreme court’s usurpation and blatant disregard for the constitution’s 10th amendment will greatly affect how various institutions in our community proceed.

Churches and synagogues, charities and adoption agencies, counseling services and religiously affiliated schools are now in the cross hairs.

The significant question at hand is this: Will the federal government use this broad interpretation of the law to revoke nonprofit, tax-exempt status of faith-based organizations because of their beliefs on marriage? Unfortunately, the supreme court’s decision did not provide a clear answer.

During oral arguments before the supreme court this year, justice Samuel Alito asked whether a university or college might lose its tax-exempt status due to its religious beliefs on marriage. Solicitor general Donald Verrilli replied: “It’s certainly going to be an issue. I don’t deny that, Justice Alito. It is going to be an issue.”

The uncertainty of the supreme court’s decision demands that congress act to ensure these institutions are protected and not persecuted. The first amendment defense act, or FADA, is critical to this endeavor.

FADA is a smart solution ensuring that no federal agency will revoke nonprofit, tax-exempt status nor deny grants, contracts, accreditation or licenses to individuals or institutions for following their beliefs on marriage as a union between one man and one woman.

As an original co-sponsor of this legislation, I believe that we have a moral obligation to protect institutions’ and individuals’ “right to free exercise of religion”. We cannot give the government room to interpret the law and potentially discriminate against those who are guided by their faith.

Our founding fathers had the foresight to create a document that would protect individual liberty against the threat of an expanded federal government. Unfortunately, the supreme court has trampled on that premise.

I have implored my colleagues in congress to schedule a vote on this legislation before the end of the current session. We need to have this debate and bring light to the grave effects of Obergefell v Hodges on our constituents.

Randy Weber is the US representative for the 14th district of Texas, which covers Brazoria, Galveston and Jefferson Counties.