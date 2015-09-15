In the words of the rabbi, ‘Goa here bacoma haroas!’

Today, Wednesday, falls right in the middle of the Jewish High Holy Days. It’s also right in the middle of baseball season, giving me good reason to share the following stories with you.

Jewish holy days and baseball? What’s the connection?

I recently read a very interesting article online by rabbi Daniel Pernick, the spiritual leader of Beth Am temple in Pearl River, New York.

I found this article interesting for several reasons. First, as a Jew, it makes me proud to see Jewish sports heroes make challenging career decisions based on their religious beliefs.

Second, my father was a big fan of baseball. Growing up, I remember hearing games every year on the radio and, later, on television. This was in the era of Leo Durocher, Mickey Mantle, Sandy Koufax, near below, Willie Mays and many more stars of America’s game.

en.wikipedia.com

And third, in an era

in which we seem to have fewer and fewer celebrities who are heroes, it makes me both grateful and nostalgic for people like Koufax and Hank Greenberg.

Author Pernick, a lifelong Detroit Tigers fan, points out that this year marks the 50th anniversary of Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitcher Koufax’s decision not to pitch in the first game of the 1965 World Series.

He decided not to pitch because it would be on Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day Of Atonement. He was Jewish and felt that, as a Jew, that was the right choice to make. He honored the Jewish tradition he learned growing up in Brooklyn.

There’s a funny side note to this story. Fellow pitching star Don Drysdale, who was not Jewish, replaced Koufax on the mound. Unfortunately, he pitched terribly that day. When Dodgers manager Walter Alston pulled him out of the game, Drysdale is reported to have said to him: “I bet right now you wish I was Jewish, too.”

jewishsports.net

Another famous baseball player, Detroit Tigers batter Greenberg, above, faced a similar situation in 1934, when the Tigers were fighting the New York Yankees for the pennant. A crucial game between the Tigers and the White Sox was scheduled for Rosh Hashanah, the first day of the High Holy Days.

As the story is told, Greenberg consulted Reform rabbi Leo Franklin of Beth El temple in Detroit. The rabbi found a reference in the Talmud that seemed to make playing ball on that holy day permissible. Greenberg played, hitting two home runs, and the Tigers beat the White Sox 2-1.

The next day the Detroit Free Press headline celebrated those winning home runs saying – in Hebrew – “L’shanah tovah!”, which means “Happy New Year!”

Several days later, on Yom Kippur, Greenberg opted not to play. Instead, he attended his synagogue that day, where he received a standing ovation from the congregation for his decision not to play on this holiest day of the year for Jewish people.

Greenberg never played on Yom Kippur throughout his career.

Which brings me back to today and a message for y’all, no matter what your faith. As our current baseball season continues, remember to support our Houston Astros as they continue improving and winning. Some of them may become our new heroes!

Editor’s note: Today’s headline includes a gentile’s best attempt at transliterating “We can be heroes!”