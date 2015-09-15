Lull before a storm?

SportsPost with Brandon C Williams

FOOTBALL

THE LIGHTEST schedule of the regular season occurs this weekend, as only Galveston Ball, Hitchcock and La Marque will suit up, with the schools in districts 24-6A and 23-5A all off in preparation for the start of next week’s district play.

While the Tors are part of district 23-5A, coach Kimble Anders’ squad had last week off after starting with impressive wins over La Marque and Mexico’s Autonoma De Nuevo Leon. Ball will hit the road to face a Houston Wheatley team coming off a brutal 61-13 home loss to Huffman Hargrave.

Hitchcock will seek to bounce back from their first loss in a wild 60-50 shootout at Northland Christian, while La Marque will seek to build momentum after a 19-18 win at MacArthur put them on the winning side for the first time in 2015.

Galveston Ball (2-0) at Houston Wheatley (2-1)

7:00pm Friday

To no surprise, defense has led the way for the Tors, who have recorded eight sacks while forcing six turnovers thus far. The defensive front seven have made life miserable for opposing offenses as they have totaled 15 tackles for loss.

The Tors have been efficient on the offensive side of the ball, with senior quarterback Gannon Rawlins running a methodical unit that has committed just one turnover, while running back Tony Garrido averages 5.7 yards per carry.

Wheatley allowed 510 yards of offense in their loss to Huffman and trailed 35-7 at the intermission. The Wildcats struggled to move the ball, managing a mere 124 total yards all game. Coach Cornelius McFarland will hope for better production against the Tors, who have allowed just nine points in their two wins.

Houston KIPP Sunnyside (0-3) at Hitchcock (2-1)

7:30pm Friday

A shaky pass defense was the undoing behind the Bulldogs’ loss on Friday, as they allowed Northland Christian quarterback Michael Masserella to throw for 331 yards and five touchdowns. Masserella also gouged the Hitchcock run defense for 159 yards and three more scores on the ground. Things will be easier this week, as Sunnyside have been inept on both sides of the ball.

The Bulldogs still ran for 391 yards last week, with Nathaniel Walker rushing for 152 yards and three touchdowns, while Xavier Hampton added 149 yards on just 12 carries.

Hitchcock will have a chance to enter district 14-3A-1 play with a 4-1 record, as they get Sweeny next week before an open week on October 2. They’ll open district play against state-ranked Edna on October 9.

Brazosport (1-2) at La Marque (1-2)

7:30pm Friday

Coach Mike Jackson threw caution into the wind and returned the Cougars’ offense to its usual uptempo attack against MacArthur, resulting in a season-high 286 yards. Running back Daquan Jones ran for a season-high 128 yards, while Jimmy Coleman solidified his role as Jones’ backup after rushing for 73 yards on 15 carries. The Coogs will need more for quarterback Jalen Williams, who completed just one pass, yet it turned out to be a 38-yard touchdown to Brenton Jones which resulted in the game-tying score in the fourth quarter.

Brazosport comes off a 38-8 loss at Baytown Sterling and resumes a series against La Marque which has been heated over the past several years. The Exporters and Cougars combined for a half-dozen personal fouls in last year’s game in Freeport, in which La Marque won 42-21.