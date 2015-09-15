Much to do about giving

Many of us have one. Often it is something that grows. Sometimes it is something that’s ignored. For many it can be a very useful tool that helps direct our steps. I’m referring to the handy to-do list that these days is as convenient as having it with us on our mobile phones or electronic tablets that we carry with us everywhere we go.

I’ve always been a “list” person. It seems that, without one, I forget that one needed item at the grocery store or to go by the post office and mail an important letter that’s been in my purse for several days, or even to make important phone calls that I promised myself I was going to make.

But I am thinking about making a different sort of to-do list today. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to make a list of all the nice things that you could do that would either help you or someone else along your path?

I just want to share a few ideas with you that might get your own ideas moving in the right direction and then let you take it from there. Why not practice a small random act of kindness such as paying for someone’s order behind you in the drive-thru or their road fee at the toll booth?

Share a smile with everyone you see today. Instill calmness around you so that others can feel it too. Give a positive word of encouragement to someone who seems discouraged. Write down 10 things for which you are thankful and 10 things you want to release that are out of your control.

Now, isn’t that a beautiful to-do list? Let’s go out and get busy and I’ll meet you back here soon!

Contact Frances by e-mail at Inspirations_By_Frances@yahoo.com.