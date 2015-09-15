New store set to do more

Staff reports

THE MUCH-anticipated new H-E-B store in Texas City is due to open today, Wednesday, after a mammoth two-day end-of-occupancy sale at the grocery chain’s store at the junction of Ninth Avenue North and 21st Street.

The new store was due to open at 6:00am, less that 24 hours after H-E-B executives gave community members an early look at the premises during a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebratory lunch.

It was also more than three months ahead of a city-imposed deadline for the company to qualify for tax incentives to build a bigger store in town.

The new store, on the corner of Palmer Highway and the northbound feeder road at state highway 146 is 57,600 square feet, substantially larger than its predecessor, and includes many features not found at the store just a few blocks away.

Among the new features is an aisle devoted to fishing and tackle supplies – the first such aisle in

all of H-E-B’s more than 350 stores.

H-E-B Texas City will be open daily from 6:00am until midnight.

Site photos by Travis Gumphrey

From the past to …

the future

Jimmy Graves

Texas City’s 21st Street store, top, closed yesterday, Tuesday, after hundreds of shoppers including Skip and Margie Anders of League City, above, flocked to its half-price closing sale while company executives prepared to open its successor, middle.