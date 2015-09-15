Office of sacrificial lambs

Legal spat judge accuses county of dirty tricks against employees

ONLINE SPECIAL by Ian White

DISTRICT judge Lonnie Cox this week accused county judge Mark Henry of holding county employees hostage in his bid to win control of the county’s justice administration department.

In a 26-page document filed in a state court on Monday, Cox’s attorney, Mark Stevens, backed the assertion with three affidavits in which two department employees and an attorney for a third gave sworn statements that they had been told last week that their jobs are to disappear on September 30.

Claiming coercion by the county, he also attached copies of e-mail correspondence in which two further members of the department received information from county human-resources director Peri Bluemer about the availability of lower-grade jobs in two other departments should they wish to remain with the county from October 1.

The four evidentiary documents included one sworn by former judge and now practicing defense attorney Susan Criss.

The affidavits, supported by the substance of the quoted e-mail correspondence, alleged that the employees were all called into meetings at which Bluemer told them she would do all she could to keep them in county employment, even asking heads of other departments to pay them at their existing salary scales for lower-grade jobs, but that at least one would have no job on October 1.

If proved, the allegations could prove significant in the so-called Bonnie Quiroga case, the legal spat in which Cox and his fellow judges at the county’s justice center are seeking to prevent Henry and the county commissioners closing down the once 13-strong department and allowing the judges only five employees at considerably reduced salaries.

The judges want Quiroga reinstated to her full role at her full salary of some $114,000 instead of the maximum of $67,000 or so that the commissioners want to pay her or her successor for a job with fewer responsibilities.

The commissioners say their actions are based on economic obligations under Texas law but the judges maintain that the county executive is trying to grab a judicial power to which it has no right under other state laws. Both sides are adamant that the state constitution also underpins their argument.

Cox initiated legal action on September 24 last year when he signed an order that Henry’s termination of department director Quiroga two months earlier had been illegal and that the county could not proceed with recruiting a successor.

The commissioners responded by appealing to the state’s first district court of appeals and, after that court twice threw out their case, to the supreme court in Austin, which also denied them relief.

While they tried to resolve the issue by splitting the department in two, a fed-up Cox accused Henry of contempt of his September order and sought an injunction preventing further action by the commissioners until the contempt case could be heard.

In July, visiting judge Sharolyn Wood granted the injunction and set Henry’s trial for January 11 next year.

The commissioners appealed the injunction immediately and their current attorney in the case, Houston-based Terry Adams, instigated Cox’s claim when he filed his own documents on Friday asking the court to set aside the injunction as moot and to dismiss Cox’s suit.

In his response to the “moot” argument on Monday, Stevens told the appeals court that his accompanying affidavits and e-mails demonstrate that Henry and the county executive “have attempted to ‘game’ this court and are now trying to resolve the dispute by using economic coercion upon individual employees”.

He also wrote that Monday’s document was not a substitute for Cox’s appeal brief, which will be submited on or by September 24. Nor was it a substitute “for an original proceeding under [Texas rules of appellate procedure] 52, which will be filed herewith or within a few days, together with a motion seeking emergency relief”.

The appellate court has yet to respond to the claims and counter-claims and might not do so before hearing the full appeal some time after September 24, the anniversary of the Cox order that took the issue to court.