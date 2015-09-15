By Lora-Marie Bernard

Perry out of presidential race – again

FOR THE SECOND time in his political career, former Texas governor Rick Perry has dropped out of the nation’s presidential race.

In his previous bid, in 2011, he dropped out after making a gaffe in a televised national debate. When he could not remember the third of three government departments he said he wanted to close he uttered: “Oops.”

As a result, “Oops” became a moniker for his failed bid and the name for a book by journalist Jay Root, who surmised that his subject had been plagued by a nagging back injury behind the scenes.

This time, a Gallup poll showed last month that Perry was lagging in voter approval. Latest news reports said he had raised a scant $100,000 during the last campaign reporting period.

Iowa polls were just as dismal. In both dollars and news attention, he languished. He could never distinguish himself among the sea of candidates who are trying to overcome the popularity of Jeb Bush and Donald Trump.

Last week, while speaking to the conservative East Forum, Perry leveled blasts at his opponents without hinting that he’d be announcing his resignation. Most of the criticism was directed at Trump, although the Texan did not name the real-estate tycoon by name.

“First, the answer to a president nominated for soaring rhetoric and no record is not to nominate a candidate whose rhetoric speaks louder than his record,” he said. “It is not to replicate the Democrat model of selecting a president, falling for the cult of personality over durable life qualities.”

During his tirade, Perry, below, said a presidential candidate needs to be able to handle a reporter’s questions, a reference to this year’s first presidential TV debate when Trump sparked a media war with Fox when he dissed host Megyn Kelly.

In his resignation speech, Perry said: “For me, the message has always been greater than the man. The conservative movement has always been about principles, not personalities.

“Our nominee should embody those principles. He – or she – must make the case for the cause of conservatism more than the cause of their own celebrity.”

With that, he said, the new battlefield is not what he believes it should be.

“That is why today I am suspending my campaign for the presidency of the United States,” he said, adding that he has no regrets.

“As I approach the next chapter in life, I do so with the love of my life by my side, Anita Perry,” he said. “We have our house in the country, we have two beautiful children and two adorable grandchildren, four dogs and the best sunset from our front porch that you could ever imagine. Life is good. And I am a blessed man.”

Iran deal wrangling rages on

MIXED SUPPORT for the Iran nuclear-program deal has kept president Barack Obama from using his veto threat but political wrangling wages on.

The US senate passed the deal last week and support in the house of representatives only allowed it to pass with a clear Obama, below, rebuke. Now conservative leaders appear to be poised for another political ploy to dismantle it.

On Friday, Texas’ junior US senator, Ted Cruz, echoed points he’d made in the past about the deal and its perceived flaws but he kept the battle cry alive.

“Although Democrats filibustered the disapproval resolution, the fight to block this deal is not over,” he said.

The crux of the new debate centers on a timeline congress had negotiated earlier with Obama. It included a 60-day review period, according to online Washington news site The Hill. For months Cruz and other senators, including Texas’ senior senator, John Cornyn, have criticized the White House for not releasing documents and reports related to the negotiations with Iran.

Since July, they have stated that the review period would end this week. But they now contend that congress has not received all the documents so the review period has never started.

The house of representatives had been the most intense fighting ground for the administration. Obama had been on a summer trek to gain Democrat support to lift economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for decreasing its nuclear materials. He never received complete support.

Houston congressman Gene Green, a Democrat, was among those who cast a dissenting vote last week, saying beforehand that he did not have resounding local support.

“After weeks of careful consideration, input from constituents and reading the agreement, I have decided not to support it,” he said. “Since the agreement was made public in July, our office has held several town-hall meetings and events around the district and received hundreds of phone calls.”

Congressman Randy Weber, who this month said he would like to see the bills die, struck a somber tone after the vote.

“A vote for the Iran nuclear deal is a vote for a nuclear bomb, an arms race in the Middle East, and the continuation of state-sponsored terrorism across the globe,” he said.

“There is no excuse for those who voted in support of this agreement. Dark and scary times are ahead.”

Meanwhile, the White House moved on to seal the deal it negotiated along with a group of five other nations. Secretary of state John Kerry said a day before the house vote that the agreement would nurture Iran into stabilizing the Middle East. He also made a bold statement that the deal would keep Iran from building a nuclear weapon for ever.

“I know that, for many of my former colleagues, this decision was extremely difficult, but I am convinced that the benefits of the agreement far outweigh any potential drawbacks,” he said.

US and Russia agree they’ll fight illegal fishing together

A GLOBAL effort to stop the poaching of sea fish has resulted in an agreement between Russia and the United States after years of efforts to address the issue.

On Friday, the state department said the two governments have been working together for many years to find a way to combat illegal fishing and that the agreement will improve coordination between the two nations.

The signing took place at the 26th annual intergovernmental consultative committee meeting in Portland, Oregon, when Russian and US delegates discussed ocean and fisheries issues of mutual concern.

In the United States, the agreement has the strong support of both the fishing industry and the environmental community. It also supports a presidential task force to combat illegal fishing and seafood fraud.

Local congressman Randy Weber voted in favor of a house bill that supports and addresses the global fishing problem.

In July, he said house resolution 774 “is a common-sense solution that will strengthen enforcement by providing the necessary tools and resources to protect local fishermen and coastal businesses from the detrimental economic impacts caused by foreign illegal fishing”.

Since October last year, the US Coast Guard has apprehended foreign illegal fishermen in 201 incursions. In the arrests, officials confiscated at least 343 sharks, 1,147 other fish and almost 10,000 yards of illegal fishing line, Weber said.

In the Gulf of Mexico, the fishing industry supports more than 275,000 jobs and contributes more than $30 billion per year to the region’s economy.