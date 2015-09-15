Three little words in need of repetition

I had never heard of police officer Joe Gliniewicz of Chicago suburb Fox Lake. Sadly, after three men murdered him, I now know about him and what a great man and police officer he was.

Could this be a good time to reinstate the sixth commandment? You might know it better as “Thou Shalt Not Kill”, “Thou Shalt Not Murder” or “You Should Not Kill”. It appears in a series of instructions remembered by some today as the Ten Commandments.

These commandments can be found in the Old Testament of the Bible. Donald Trump was recently asked which of the Old Testament or New Testament he liked best and he replied that he liked it all, affirming the Bible as his favorite book. I doubt if the majority of Americans can tell you for sure about where to find the Ten Commandments. Some would simply affirm them as being important while others would not.

Not every American may know that the Ten Commandments come from the Old Testament. Honestly, most Americans might not care.

I am old enough to remember when the Ten Commandments were a big deal everywhere. We had them in some of our classrooms where I grew up. I used to see them posted in state and federal buildings.

Two years ago, I was speaking in a small Nevada town and the Ten Commandments were posted in front of the courthouse. I would tell you the name of the city but I don’t want someone fussing and fuming at those good people for keeping the Ten Commandments up front and public.

Actually, there are still several state and county buildings where you can find the Ten Commandments posted or engraved – some are even etched in granite.

The Ten Commandments have never kept this nation from doing anything wrong. People go right on killing, stealing, disrespecting their parents and doing all sorts of stuff that the Ten Commandments forbid us from doing.

I totally understand separation of church and state. I don’t want to see something from the Koran on my local court or state house. However, I do think this would be a good time to bring back the sixth commandment.

We don’t even have to refer to it as the sixth commandment. Let’s just simply start re-posting in our elementary, junior and senior high schools the three words “Do not kill” or “Do not murder”.

The minds of little children are very impressionable and teachable. My father put the fear of God into me when it came to smoking. From the time of my youngest childhood he successfully made me afraid of smoking or drinking alcohol.

This kind of teaching and impressing is harder when children become teenagers because teenagers start becoming smarter than their parents – or so they think.

I realize that hanging “Do not kill” on every wall and home in America will not eliminate the murder of black people, white people, Hispanics or police officers. However, how could it hurt?

