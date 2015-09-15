Two veggie seminars – that’s shallot, folks!

LAST WEEKEND, we were afforded a tantalizing experience of daytime temperatures below 90 degrees. During the latter half of September, we will also be afforded two opportunities to reestablish our vegetable gardens with hopes of a grand harvest in the cool fall climate.

Two of my favorite veggies to grow in the fall garden are onions and garlic, both of which grow very well in our Upper Gulf Coast environment.

As onions have a reputation for bringing tears to the eyes, one might ask why so many home gardeners grow onions. There are numerous reasons, including being easy to grow, requiring little space in the home garden and that they can be grown just about anywhere, including containers.

The onion has been used for culinary purposes since ancient times. It has been an important ingredient in a variety of dishes for many cultures around the world. The Greeks, Romans and Egyptians all noted their many uses of onions and they were also part of the staple of early American settlers.

Onions rank among the more important culinary vegetables. One culinary expert said: “Without onions there would be no gastronomic art. Its absence reduces the diner to despair.” And army general Ulysses Grant reportedly said: “I will not move my armies without onions.”

Studies have shown that both onions and garlic are rich in antioxidants, which can help to protect the body against damaging “free radicals”.

Garlic also grows very well in our region’s soils. We know onions and garlic are a very important part of our diet but we might not know when to plant them or how to grow them. As fall is the ideal time to plant onions and garlic, our master-gardener volunteers will be conducting a seminar about it on Saturday, September 19.

Master gardener Ken Steblein will provide the seminar, titled Grow Your Own Onions And Garlic, from 9:00-11:00am at the Galveston County AgriLife Extension office in Carbide Park, 4102B Main Street, La Marque. Pre-registration is required so call 281-534-3413, ext. 5065 or e-mail GALV3@w.net by Friday.

The history of kitchen-garden designs dates back to medieval times. They were the cloister or courtyard gardens of monasteries or castles. During colonial times, European settlers brought the kitchen garden concept to America.

In earlier times, the kitchen garden was located by the back door as it would be handy for everyday use and care and provide some protection from two- and four-legged intruders. In colonial times, it would have contained plants for medicinal properties as well as culinary herbs, fruit trees and berried shrubs.

Modern kitchen gardens contain a variety of plants that serve the needs of the palate – food for the dinner table or raw consumption – and of the soul – natural beauty in the home landscape and cut flowers for the interior-scape. In essence, vegetables can be used in imaginative ways to add beauty, interest and utility to our home lives.

Taking the concept of a kitchen garden from fantasy to reality can be a daunting task for the beginner, but help is at hand.

A seminar titled Kitchen Gardening – From Conception To Reality will be conducted on Saturday from 1:00-3:30pm at the AgriLife Extension. Again, pre-registration is required.

Galveston County master gardener Mary Demeny will discuss growing vegetables as an integral component of the home landscape. Gardening on a smaller scale and making use of vegetables in flower beds and pots will be emphasized.

Mary has grown a kitchen garden for many years. Vegetables for discussion will include onions, carrots, tomatoes, lettuce, peppers, okra, beets, broccoli, cabbage, kohlrabi, kale, leeks and more.

September is a great time to get started on a fall vegetable garden and this seminar can help you get started with your own kitchen garden.

William Johnson

William Johnson is a horticulturist with the Galveston County office of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.