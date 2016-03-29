Udder refusal

By Ian White

THE OWNER of a Dairy Queen franchise in Kemah whose marquee and restaurant signs brought demands for an apology by America’s Hindus last week is moving on.

But 64-year-old Mohammad Dar, who lives in Clear Lake, told The Post on Monday that he had already sold the SH-146 business and will not retract his remarks, which he says are not an attack on Hindu people but a “sarcastic” comment on religious practices that go against “the truth”.

In the meantime, Dairy Queen chief executive John Gainor has not responded to a demand on Thursday from Nevada-based Universal Society Of Hinduism president Rajan Zed for a company apology for the signs, which at first glance appear racially offensive but which Dar maintains have no such intention.

Instead, the Minneapolis-based American Dairy Queen chain, whose owner is Warren Buffet’s Berkhire Hathaway conglomerate, replied to Zed in an e-mail saying Dairy Queen was working with Dar and his unnamed purchaser to close the change of ownership by the end of the month.

Dean Peters, the corporation’s communications associate vice president, ended the message: “The actions and statements of this individual franchisee are not representative of ADQ’s corporate values, nor of our iconic family brand. We support and welcome all customers and expect our franchisees to do the same.”

Peters did not give any details of the sale but Dar told The Post he had been “committed” to the ownership exchange since October.

“I have been in dispute with Dairy Queen for 10 years over its illegal contractual demands and selling the restaurant has nothing to do with my signs,” the Muslim businessman said.

“I will be gone in a couple of days and I will be taking the signs with me. Although I had a heart attack not long ago, I have a mission and I will use them to talk to the public about Hinduism, which is not a religion but a denial of the truth about the way in which we should live.”

He was adamant that he is not trying to whip up any racial discrimination and wishes only to educate people about the value of the American constitution and the “corrupt” ways of all religions, including Islam, in working not according to the word of God but for “self-righteousness”.

He said: “I have been researching the Bible, Koran and other holy works for 14 years and have learned that all religions consist of racism, which is wrong. We are all born with equality and are limited only by the truth, which is God’s constant. I tell this to everybody, including Muslims.”

Asked if he felt he owed Hindus an apology, he said: “No, this is not personal. My own family came from a Hindu caste.

“I wrote my message in a little sarcastic way on purpose because no one takes any notice of you if you’re nice, so it is not personal about Hindu people – it is about educating people about our equality, which Hinduism denies.

“We are all one until someone divides us. All the mayhem we are suffering today is our own fault. We are acting like the people of the Dark Ages and billions of people have been killed because of this. The American constitution, which was written by wise men who realized the truth and worked against injustice, is the way forward.”

Photos by Byron Bounds