Frogs’ kiss keeps Daniels from Bears’ den

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

WEEKS after de-committing from Baylor, Clear Creek defensive back Noah Daniels’ search has led him to Fort Worth and resulted in him remaining in both the state and the Big 12 Conference for his college career.

The two-time all-district 24-6a defender announced this week that he had verbally committed to Texas Christian University on December 9, shortly after the Horned Frogs offered him a place at one of the state’s top college football programs.

Daniels chose TCU over more than 30 schools that offered him places, including the likes of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Houston, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Tulsa and Utah.

“It’s just the relationship I built with them”, the Wildcats ace told Rivals.com after making his decision. “Even before, when they didn’t have a scholarship for me, they still kept in touch with me.

“It wasn’t about me committing to Baylor or being committed somewhere else. We continued to stay in touch from April through the summertime to now, so I built that relationship with them and I like where I fit within their defense.”

Daniels had spent the past regular season as one of two Baylor commits after news of the Bears’ scandal-plagued program reached a tipping point in early June. The three-star defender announced his decision to end his commitment last month and resumed his search.

The news of his subsequent commitment to TCU marks the second time this month an area football standout has changed his original decision.

As The Post revealed in Wednesday’s edition, Clear Springs quarterback Will McBride, who committed to Memphis in June, chose to commit to Tennessee, where he will enroll next month in order to participate in spring practice with the Volunteers.

Both Daniels and McBride will make their commitments official on national signing day, which falls on February 6.