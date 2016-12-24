Family first at home and at work

By publisher David Day

My wife Ginny and I are looking forward to Christmas along with our son Justin, daughter-in-law Rachel, our three-year-old granddaughter Adrienne Elizabeth and our two-month-old granddaughter Isabelle Alexandra. Our granddaughters have added an extra blessing to our lives besides our son and daughter-in-law. The excitement and joy of little ones give you a new appreciation at the holiday season.

We think of and remember the good times and all the memories with our parents and family members who have passed on.

We are so thankful for all

of our subscribers who support The Post and the businesses that spend their hard-earned money to partner with us to increase their trade.

We have been so blessed over the 13 years of The Post Newspaper and are looking forward to an awesome year in 2017. I believe it will be a great year for all of us.

As ever, we will continue to work very hard to earn your advertising dollars and your subscription money so we can grow the newspaper.

To all our readers and advertisers, we say Merry Christmas and God bless you and your family.

From here to fraternity

By editor Ian White

Wow – are there really just six days to go until the end of the year? For 11 months much longer in news terms than anyone could have predicted, it seemed as if 2016 would never end!

Often, it has felt difficult, if not actually impossible, to believe that the year’s events around the globe have enriched our lives – surely, the frequency with which there has been too much violence, too much public bigotry and enmity and too much natural disaster is too great to leave us with a warm and fuzzy feeling that all will be well in 2017.

But this is the one day of the year when we can hope beyond hope that the next 12 months will, indeed, be blessed with far better news for all of us.

Most noticeably, it’s a day of unbridled joy for children of all ages as we unravel the packaging around gifts to us and watch eyes light up when the presents we have given are opened.

But there’s a far deeper meaning to Christmas that can bring out the spiritual best in all of us and it is my hope that the innocence of today’s happiness encourages us all to keep that spirit alive long enough into next year that we soon find ourselves hoping earnestly that 2017 will never end and that the world will turn gleefully towards global brotherhood.

Wouldn’t that be truly wonderful? Merry Christmas, everyone!

Gifts and blessings of a sacred birthday

By production manager James Martin

Merry Christmas to y’all! As a proud Texan and production manager at The Post, I want to wish everyone a blessed day on this amazing birthday of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

He has blessed me with the gift of arts and graphic design that I am sooo thankful for as I get to share it with the readers of this fine newspaper and other folks, too.

I hope everyone is blessed with all the gifts they asked for this Christmas and I also wish everyone a happy new year! I hope everyone fulfills their opportunity to live their lifelong dreams and works to create an awesome future, as I plan to do.

Thanks be to God for a wonderful life, the newspaper for my employment and your enjoyment and all of you, our readers!

Merry Christmas and a happy new year to y’all!

The delights of embracing strange new traditions

By reporter Trishna Buch

Merry Christmas! Being south-Asian, it is not the norm in my culture to celebrate this particular holiday but my family does take part in many of the activities that make Christmas a delight. We spend time together, put up lights and a tree, exchange presents and try to give back as much as possible.

One of my favorite aspects of Christmas is our time with our loved ones. For about 12 years when I was a child, my family would pile into our minivan and travel eight hours to Arkansas to spend the holidays with my father’s brother and his family.

Later, when we moved to Belgium, we started a new tradition by dividing our Christmases between India and London, so that my sister and I could spend time with our grandparents and get to know distant family members.

For the past two years, we have used a gift-exchange website to draw names and swap gifts in an online Secret Santa game with our cousins. I love this new tradition and cannot wait to see my Secret Recipient’s reaction to the gift I’ve bought.

We are part of an Indian community group and this year we sent books and clothing to underprivileged children in Bombay. There’s a good chance ours will be the only presents they receive, which makes me realize how lucky we are to live the lives we do and why we should all play our part in helping out less fortunate folk.

I always find great joy in the festive season. As soon as December rolls around, I start to feel that happiness inside that, it seems, only arises during this season. I find myself counting down the days until the holiday. Too bad it can’t be Christmas all year long.

I hope you all have a wonderful day with your loved ones!

Feel the love – now and always

By reporter Lora-Marie Bernard

On December 25, the world becomes a little happier and warmer. A sense of magic engulfs the world. This invisible and unseen force reminds us that love actually exists and, for a brief moment, we think life could always be this way.

Then, in the weeks that follow, we return to the drudgery of our daily lives. We let the big problems that won’t matter the following week take up all our thoughts. We worry about situations and issues that always seem to work out in the end. The magic fades away.

As we enter 2017 my wish for you is to remember that, for one brief moment, you believed that love lasts all year long. December 25 is the day I hope you remember in the dead cold dark nights. I hope today’s Christmas moments flood your mind when you forget that love has never left you.

Let’s go forward in leaps and bounds

By sports editor Brandon Williams

Sportswise, we’ve had a blessed 2016. Between the likes of budding track superstar Asa Garcia and Doak Walker Award winner D’Onta Foreman of Texas City, Friendswood quarterback Tyler Page and the class 6a volleyball runners-up at Clear Creek, this year has given us a welcome distraction from the ills and worries that have tended to offer gloom elsewhere.

I have been very fortunate to have been able to present the ups and downs of the sports year, yet I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank my lead photographer Gene Schwartz, along with the long-suffering-on-Friday-night duo of James Martin and Ian White.

While 2017 remains to be uncovered, my wish is that you enjoy this holiday season and cherish your life and those who are in it.

I’m looking forward to next year and the next wave of local stars who will make their mark on the local, state and national sports scene. I hope you are as well.