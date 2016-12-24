Springs hope to top Meadows field

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL

FACING the prospect of a clash against the team that handed them their only defeat thus far, Clear Springs’ girls remain third in class 6a in the most recent Texas Basketball Coaches Association poll.

At 16-1, coach Pamela Crawford’s Chargers will head to the annual Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville on Wednesday in hopes of a rematch against their hosts, who are ranked first in 6a.

The sole blemish on Clear Springs’ record came during the finals of the McDonald’s Invitational in Pasadena, where Duncanville handed the Chargers a 61-48 loss on November 19.

The Chargers have received a first-round bye in the Sandra Meadows Classic and will begin play on Thursday against the winners of a game between Lakeview Centennial and Plano West that will be played at 3:00pm on Wednesday.

Should Springs and the Panthers be destined to meet again, it will not be until the tourney’s championship game, which will be played at 7:00pm on Friday.

A pair of impressive victories last week helped Hitchcock stay as the 11th ranked team in the girls’ class 3a poll. The Bulldogs topped Wharton at home by a 51-41 count on December 20 before going on the road to deliver a 66-33 thrashing of hosts Van Vleck three days later.

Coach Andrew Hubbell’s squad then kept the momentum going on Tuesday by routing hosts Needville 84-44.

Like Clear Springs, Hitchcock will be involved in tournament play this week as the Bulldogs are due

to compete in the Brazosport tournament, which begins

on Wednesday.

Despite a 6-9 record, La Marque stayed at number two in the boys’ class 3a poll. The back-to-back state semifinalists have played one of the most grueling nondistrict schedules in the state.

A 85-59 loss at College Park on Tuesday was the latest setback for the Cougars, who have already equaled the number of their losses last season.

Coach David Montano’s Coogs will look to regain their footing on Wednesday when they start first-round play at the East Chambers tournament.