The lesson of Christmas

Toys – and socks – galore as school Santas spread season’s joy

By Trishna Buch

BITTEN by the Christmas-spirit bug, middle, high-school and college students and staff have been making the holiday a lot more festive for the county’s less fortunate residents.

The county food bank received more than 1,000 pounds of nonperishable foods from College Of The Mainland employees in the college’s third annual drive for the nonprofit and COM employees also supported a donation drive for United Way.

Student members of the National Technical Honor Society at Friendswood high school donated more than 500 gifts to students from pre-kindergarten to second grade at South Shaver elementary in Pasadena.

In similar vein, Friendswood junior high’s student council and their sponsor Kimberly Hall delivered 1,700 presents to the patients at Shriners Houston Medical Center hospital.

And COM students and employees donated six boxes of toys to the Marine Toys For Tots Foundation during a holiday drive coordinated by COMPeers.

Not to be outdone, COM science club and biology students not only donated much-needed socks to the residents of the county’s Resource And Crisis Center; they also served dinner to the residents when they delivered the footwear.

“The center was completely out of socks,” COM biology professor Candice Ratley said.

“The shelter houses women and their children and, according to the staff, socks and undergarments are the least-often donated items but the most needed.”