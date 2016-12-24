The sun comes out for Annie stars

Kids all dressed up with plenty to smile about

By Trishna Buch

MOVE OVER Lin-Manuel Miranda and Kristin Chenoweth and make room for theater’s next biggest and brightest stars.

They might well need a few years before they make it big on Broadway but they did gain a taste of stardom when they played the main roles in hit show Annie Jr at Friendswood junior high school this month.

Mario Sweeney, who played Mr Warbucks and is an eighth-grader at Blocker middle school in Texas City, has been performing since the age of six and has even appeared in several Disney choreography DVDs filmed in New York.

Macy Schneider, who shared the role of Annie with Bay Area Christian fifth-grade student Macy Morrison during the show’s end-of-school-semester run, has been performing since the age of five, playing in shows including Lion King, The Little Mermaid and Peter Pan, in which she played the title role.

And she has already rubbed shoulders with Broadway’s best, appearing in a show with Mandy Gonzalez, star of the famed musical Hamilton.

Lexi Long, who played Grace, is a homeschooled eighth grader and Seabrook resident Madison Gonzalez, who played Ms Hannigan, is a sophomore at Clear Falls high school who has been performing since grade four and can be seen next in her school’s production of Mary Poppins in the spring.

Their moms and dads are not the only parents with reason to be proud of their thespian progeny – 18 of the show’s 40 cast members are off to California in February to compete at the national Junior Theatre Festival.

Photos courtesy Penny Sweeney