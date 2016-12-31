A moment of your time, please, folks

Brandon Williams

Brandon Williams says let’s make our sports the focus of a new togetherness

By the time most of you read this, we will have crossed the rubicon into 2017. While we as a nation are being torn asunder by political, social and racial divisions while also ushering in a new president, my primary thought for 2017 is this: find the time to unite.

Our area is abundant in unity in the world of sports. I feel that, now more than ever, we need to begin to heal and the gymnasiums, pitches and diamonds of Galveston County are filled with hard-working boys and girls presenting the chance

to find a bond.

The sporting world has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to embracing the issues that keep us disconnected and it is my hope that, by going out and supporting our student-athletes, the process of healing will bring us closer together.

We have programs capable of making deep postseason runs, be it the La Marque boys’ basketball team or the uber-talented girls of Clear Springs, who are seeking to make their first trip to the state championships this March.

Out in Dickinson, Earl Ricicar is coaching a group of powerlifters bidding for their second state championship in three years, while track and field could produce the next superstar to take the mantle from current University Of Florida star and Texas City alumna Asa Garcia.

Santa Fe has one of the most gifted softball players in the nation in the form of Shelbi Sunseri, who, along with her teammates, will bid to push the Indians to a second state championship. Texas City’s boys’ soccer team is ranked in the top 10 in class 5a, while Clear Springs’ girls’ team brings back the bulk of a talented roster capable of great things.

We need sport. We need it because it brilliantly displays how the issues we adults grapple with are evaporated when a group of young men and women focus on a common goal. Teamwork and the hard days and nights of practice push aside the hate and frustration, translating it into a slogan that becomes the rallying cry of a city.

I’m not one for resolutions, yet I invite you to resolve to support our area’s athletes. From the county’s Monarchs semipro football team to the youngsters of the Hitchcock Red Raiders champion football squad, we are strong and can become stronger. That falls on us, the fans. So I challenge you not only to support your local team but also to go along when it visits another town and watch and talk with the opponents’ fans. Be bold and break the ice.

We need each other and, regardless of whether you cringe at the thought of our next president or you come into this year with the strong conviction that America can be great again, we must come out of our respective boxes and meet each other halfway.

An unfocused media only wants to foment the barriers around us while social media tilts between optimism and despair. Twitter can’t change everything, nor can Fox News. If you want to push this nation forward, it starts, as the title of an iconic Michael Jackson song, with the man in the mirror. That’s you. That’s me.

We need sports because they provide the link for the most important piece of reality none of us can avoid. We need sports because we need each other. Make the change.