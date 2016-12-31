Be happy, be resolute

Frances Durisseau

Inspirations by Frances Durisseau

Welcome to the new year! Are you ready with your hopes, dreams, wishes, wants and any new-year resolutions you might want to make come true? Some of the most common are to eat better, lose weight, stop smoking and get in shape and exercise. Those are all good choices but there are other great desires to want to accomplish, so let’s look at it from another perspective. Even if you do accomplish those things, will they bring you true joy, peace or satisfaction at a heart-and-soul level?

I would like to add a few things to your list. Every morning when you wake up, meet the light with a pure joy and happiness for the opportunity to face another day no matter what it holds in store. Pursue peace each day in a world where it seems to be in short supply. Find ways to perform random acts of kindness and leave that trail like glitter, wherever your footsteps lead you.

Laugh about something every day. Remind yourself to take a break for the purpose of personal relaxation. Fully enjoy and engage in the simple things in life that bring happiness to your heart. If you first make 2017 a year to accomplish and fulfill your desire to lead a happier life from the inside out, some of the other resolutions you might desire to come to pass could be easier to accomplish.

Here’s wishing you all a happy, blessed, love-filled and heart-and-soul prospering year ahead!

Contact Frances by e-mail at Inspirations_By_Frances@yahoo.com.