Bells ringing in the new year online

AND SO to 2017! Happy new year, thrill seekers! After a few days off to celebrate the fact that we were able to remind y’all several times of some notable festive activities, we’re back with an all-new list of things to do in the next three weeks or so.
This time, however, we also have details of something you can do without leaving home, courtesy that wonderful 20th-century invention, the internet. That’s because one of the attractions we show today has an extra dimension – an online exhibit to be launched this week, more than a month before the event itself.
Take a look at the last entry in today’s list, Mary Smith’s presentation about 1867 Settlement pioneer Calvin Bell. It will follow the launch on Tuesday of an online exhibit about the settlement that you can view through the Moore Memorial library’s website. Just go to the home page of texascity-library.org and select Local History to see a fascinating account of the lives of the settlement’s founding families, the Bells, Brittons, Caldwells and Hobgoods.
Don’t settle in for too long, though, because Get Together Bay Area is counting on you to help it collect diapers up to size six to give to struggling new parents. Apparently, Walmart’s generic brand is fine but why not pamper some poor babes if you can!
Ministry presentations lunch
WHO: Get Together Bay Area
WHAT: Activity updates by ministries Innovative Alternatives and The Mercy Tree, plus collection of diapers for Anchor Point ministry to give new parents
WHEN: January 4, 11:30am-1:00pm
WHERE: Ecclesia Clear Lake church, 218 Clear Creek Avenue, League City
HOW MUCH: $12 in advance, $15 at door
CONTACT: Kelly Krueger, 713-828-5632, info@thegettogetherbayarea.org
Open house
WHO: United Way Mainland
WHAT: Charity organization shows off its new headquarters
WHEN: January 11, 4:00-6:00pm
WHERE: 2800 Texas Avenue, Texas City
HOW MUCH: Free
CONTACT: 409-948-4211
Polar plunge
WHO: Special Olympics Texas
WHAT: Annual fundraising dip in the chilly sea
WHEN: January 21, 10:00am
WHERE: Stewart Beach, 201 Seawall Boulevard, Galveston
HOW MUCH: $60 adults, $30 under-18
CONTACT: Pam Hollaway, 281-218-6024, phollaway@sotx.org, sotx.org/polarplunge
Houston marathon weekend
WHO: Houston Marathon Committee
WHAT: 45th running of the city’s annual marathon and its 16th half-marathon, plus a 5k race
WHEN: January 14, 6:00-10:30am, with 5k race starting at 8:00am; January 15, 5:30am-2:00pm, with marathon and half-marathon races beginning at 7:00am and wheelchair versions at 6:45am
WHERE: Start line at Congress and San Jacinto, finish line at Lamar and Crawford – see map at chevronhoustonmarathon.com/participants/course-info for full course
HOW MUCH: Free
CONTACT: chevronhoustonmarathon.com/race-weekend/spectator-info
Calvin Bell: From Slavery To The Smithsonian
WHO: Mary Smith, Galveston County Historical Commission
WHAT: Presentation by the commission’s African-American history preservation chair about an 1867 Settlement pioneer
WHEN: February 21, 1:30pm
WHERE: Moore Memorial public library, 1701 Ninth Avenue North,
Texas City
HOW MUCH: Free
CONTACT: Paloma Lenz, 409-949-3007
• Want your event’s details listed here? Just write down your
Who, What, When etc details and e-mail them to
editorial@thepostnewspaper.net.