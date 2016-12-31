Bells ringing in the new year online

COMING SOON

AND SO to 2017! Happy new year, thrill seekers! After a few days off to celebrate the fact that we were able to remind y’all several times of some notable festive activities, we’re back with an all-new list of things to do in the next three weeks or so.

This time, however, we also have details of something you can do without leaving home, courtesy that wonderful 20th-century invention, the internet. That’s because one of the attractions we show today has an extra dimension – an online exhibit to be launched this week, more than a month before the event itself.

Take a look at the last entry in today’s list, Mary Smith’s presentation about 1867 Settlement pioneer Calvin Bell. It will follow the launch on Tuesday of an online exhibit about the settlement that you can view through the Moore Memorial library’s website. Just go to the home page of texascity-library.org and select Local History to see a fascinating account of the lives of the settlement’s founding families, the Bells, Brittons, Caldwells and Hobgoods.

Don’t settle in for too long, though, because Get Together Bay Area is counting on you to help it collect diapers up to size six to give to struggling new parents. Apparently, Walmart’s generic brand is fine but why not pamper some poor babes if you can!

Ministry presentations lunch

WHO: Get Together Bay Area

WHAT: Activity updates by ministries Innovative Alternatives and The Mercy Tree, plus collection of diapers for Anchor Point ministry to give new parents

WHEN: January 4, 11:30am-1:00pm

WHERE: Ecclesia Clear Lake church, 218 Clear Creek Avenue, League City

HOW MUCH: $12 in advance, $15 at door

CONTACT: Kelly Krueger, 713-828-5632, info@thegettogetherbayarea.org

Open house

WHO: United Way Mainland

WHAT: Charity organization shows off its new headquarters

WHEN: January 11, 4:00-6:00pm

WHERE: 2800 Texas Avenue, Texas City

HOW MUCH: Free

CONTACT: 409-948-4211

Polar plunge

WHO: Special Olympics Texas

WHAT: Annual fundraising dip in the chilly sea

WHEN: January 21, 10:00am

WHERE: Stewart Beach, 201 Seawall Boulevard, Galveston

HOW MUCH: $60 adults, $30 under-18

CONTACT: Pam Hollaway, 281-218-6024, phollaway@sotx.org, sotx.org/polarplunge

Houston marathon weekend

WHO: Houston Marathon Committee

WHAT: 45th running of the city’s annual marathon and its 16th half-marathon, plus a 5k race

WHEN: January 14, 6:00-10:30am, with 5k race starting at 8:00am; January 15, 5:30am-2:00pm, with marathon and half-marathon races beginning at 7:00am and wheelchair versions at 6:45am

WHERE: Start line at Congress and San Jacinto, finish line at Lamar and Crawford – see map at chevronhoustonmarathon.com/participants/course-info for full course

HOW MUCH: Free

CONTACT: chevronhoustonmarathon.com/race-weekend/spectator-info

Calvin Bell: From Slavery To The Smithsonian

WHO: Mary Smith, Galveston County Historical Commission

WHAT: Presentation by the commission’s African-American history preservation chair about an 1867 Settlement pioneer

WHEN: February 21, 1:30pm

WHERE: Moore Memorial public library, 1701 Ninth Avenue North,

Texas City

HOW MUCH: Free

CONTACT: Paloma Lenz, 409-949-3007

