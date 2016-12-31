Sitcom star to put chamber women in top gear

By Lora-Marie Bernard

THE ACTRESS who played an art-gallery receptionist turned cabbie in a popular 20th-century television series is about to taxi into Galveston with a message of hope for the region’s women.

And helping her will be the mother of Texans golden boy JJ Watt.

Hollywood and Broadway actress Marilu Henner and Connie Watt will both head to the island to speak at this year’s Celebrating Women: Mind, Body, Spirit conference on April 6.

But it’s not life as Elaine, one of the stars of the top-rated 1978-1983 sitcom Taxi, that will be top of Henner’s subject list. Instead, the women who attend the conference at Moody Gardens will hear how she helped her husband beat cancer by scrapping his treatment and taking charge herself.

Mary Jo Naschke, the publicist for Galveston Regional chamber of commerce, which organizes the conference, said: “Her husband had cancer and nothing was working. So, she took over the treatment and started a homeopathic one.

“He is now in remission. She wrote a book about it and that journey is what she’s going to talk about.”

The book, Changing Normal: How I Helped My Husband Beat Cancer, became the number-one book on Amazon on its first day on the market and Naschke said Henner, above, will share that experience. Other topics she is expected to touch upon are lifestyle improvement, parenting, memory and health.

The actress, who first became internationally recognized for her role on the sitcom, rekindled her fame recently as a competitor on the 23rd season of Dancing With The Stars, in which she was partnered with Derek Hough and reached the quarter-finals.

Along the way, she mentioned her memory and Nashcke said that will also be a topic of her conference presentation.

“Only about one per cent of the population has a memory like hers,” Naschke said.

Henner’s highly superior autobiographical memory has been the subject of a three-part special on 60 Minutes, 60 Minutes Australia, numerous news programs and international news articles, and earned her the consultant’s post for the CBS series Unforgettable.

During her career, she has starred in more than 30 films, six Broadway shows, been nominated for five Golden Globe awards and is a New York Times bestselling author of books on health, parenting, memory and lifestyle improvement.

As well as hosting her own nationally syndicated radio show, she has been executive producer of two talk shows and guest-starred on every major TV talk show, once earning her the title of Talk Show Guest Of The Year, and competed on Donald Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice All-Stars.

The women’s conference is designed to be inspirational, inspiring, empowering, educational and fun, Naschke said. “We hope women will come and just make a complete day of it,” she said. “It’ll be a great day with our guests.”

Other highlights will include interactive presentations by UTMB physicians, fitness demonstrations, a luxury lounge and book signings by local authors.

Tickets and tables are available online at galvestonchamber.com or by phone at 409-763-5326.