Apffel: We paid how much?

New commissioner quizzes his peers after county meets closing costs of $600,000 property purchase

By Lora-Marie Bernard

WITHIN minutes of starting his first commissioners’ court meeting on Tuesday, newly-sworn precinct-one representative Darrell Apffel questioned the costs of a $600,000-plus real-estate purchase by the county.

Apffel, below, told the meeting that he wanted to understand whether the county had paid almost $30,000 in closing fees, which the seller normally pays, when it laid out a total of $627,064 to buy a professional-offices building at 131 Pecan Street in League City last month.

Documents accompanying his agenda for the meeting had led him to believe that was the case, he said.

The revelation caused him to pull one of the agenda’s consent items related to the commissioners’ acceptance of the sale’s closing costs.

Pulling an item from the agenda’s consent list subjects it to an individual vote rather than the catch-all vote that covers all the items in the list.

He told his fellow commissioners he would abstain in the vote because he was unsure where he stood in the process as they had already purchased the property.

He asked: “In reviewing it, I see the county repaid the seller, so was that a negotiated item? … Isn’t it customary that the seller pays the commission?”

The county purchased the 2,000-square-foot building in the Pecan Forest business park from Huntsville resident Belinda Skloss.

According to an internet real-estate search, the building is well maintained and landscaped and has five offices, a conference room, a waiting room, reception, file room and two restrooms, as well as covered parking.

Precinct-two commissioner Joe Giusti said the rookie commissioner was not confused and that the documents in the commissioners’ agenda packet reflected Apffel’s interpretation.

“We are paying both the commissions and the title to Stewart Title”, Giusti said. “It’s all negotiable. No right or wrong to it; it is just that is the backup we have.”

As a result, Apffel said he wanted to be clear how much the county spent.

“To be clear, $627,064 is the sales price”, he said.

“We can’t say we are buying the property for $600,000. We are buying it with the paying of the commissions.”

The commissioners approved the item 4-0 with Apffel abstaining.