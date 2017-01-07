Badges of honor

City puts rising-star cops in limelight

By Trishna Buch

ELEVEN Texas City police officers will be feted in public tomorrow, Monday, during a special ceremony that will produce a new assistant chief of the city’s law-enforcement department.

Captain Joe Stanton, below, will be appointed to that rank when chief Robert Burby presides over the public ceremony at the city’s Showboat Pavilion theater at 10:00am.

The ceremony will also see three senior officers, Rex Spotted Bear, Ross Clements and Brian Goetschius, re-designated as captains and officers Carlos Alcocer, Jess Colwell, Landis Cravens, William Creel, David Fairchild, Mickey House and Clayton Pope moved up in rank.

Sergeant Cravens will be promoted to captain and fellow sergeants Colwell, Fairchild and Creel will become lieutenants, while corporals Alcocer, House and Pope will be promoted to sergeant.