Please pitch in, y’all!

YOUTH SOFTBALL

Ailing league in quick cash call

ONE OF the county’s major leagues is desperately looking for financial backing as it seeks to keep its players on the field with the new season looming.

In the past six months, the Dickinson Girls Softball organization has worked to improve conditions that have required it to start almost virtually from scratch. While there has been outstanding progress made, work still remains the new season about to begin.

League president Patty Llanos is hoping the city’s residents and business owners will put their hands in their pockets to help sponsor the league with gifts of between $100 and $2,500.

“While we have come a very long way with the support of our dedicated board members, coaches and parents, we need help from our local business owners and kind sponsors to ensure the additional funding not obtained through registration and concession profits,” she said.

The appeal from Llanos is a clarion call for the city, which has traditionally rallied behind its youth league sports. There are different levels of sponsorship available, allowing not only businesses but individuals as well to contribute to the cause.

Chief among the league’s needs are improved playing fields and the equipment to keep them maintained throughout the season.

Replacing and repairing the current fences are also a high priority, while a fund for scholarships that waive application fees for families unable to afford to pay is also a top goal.

Uniforms, tournament entry fees, practice equipment, pest-control supplies, trophies, end-of-season celebrations, CPA services, player insurance and USA Softball fees will also benefit from sponsorship by the community.

“There are a number of different sponsorship levels available”, Llanos said.

“Any amount is helpful and every dollar is put directly back into this amazing league and the dozens of inspirational girls that play with us each season”.

She said sponsorship is available in several levels, with silver level costing $100, gold level $250, platinum level $500 and diamond level $1,000. League sponsorship, which includes a field sign on all four of the league’s fields for the next three seasons, costs $2,500.

Dickinson Girls Softball accepts players from ages four to 14. More information can be found online at the league’s Facebook page.