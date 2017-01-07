Small steps to a giant leap

Frances Durisseau

Inspirations by Frances Durisseau

On Wednesday, I spoke about making good deposits into our life bank. Continuing with that thought, have you made any decisions about what you want to see happen in your life for the new year? Many of us make new-year resolutions; some of us keep them and some start out strongly, only to abandon them at some point.

A new year is a good time to set and make new goals for our lives. They don’t have to be huge, hard-to-attain goals, nor do we need to set them in concrete. Often, when we do those things, we are paving the road to failure and disappointment. Choosing smaller desires for a shorter period of time instead can often lead us to success. When you reach each smaller goal, it’s then time to set a new one, with a well-deserved pat on the back.

Rome wasn’t built in a day, nor was excess weight gained overnight or strong muscles built in a week. Start small and build your goals as you go along. Celebrate your achievements and take pride in them, even if they are small ones. Give yourself the time and space to become stronger, more disciplined and dedicated to your plan.

All progress is good progress and any setbacks can be temporary. Deposit the good thoughts and patience that can lead you to your goals one small step at a time. You have an entire year to work on your end result and achieve it!

Contact Frances by e-mail at Inspirations_By_Frances@yahoo.com.