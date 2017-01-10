Our difference is our strength

Promoted cop pays tribute to diversity of community population

By Trishna Buch

A NEW deputy police chief has warned the nation’s leaders to recognize the diversity of its population or risk political failure.

Joe Stanton was speaking on Monday as he addressed the audience after being promoted from captain to become Texas City police department’s first assistant chief underneath longtime chief Robert Burby.

He was one of 10 officers who were promoted or had their ranks re-affirmed during a special ceremony before a packed audience at the city’s Showboat Pavilion.

After thanking the families of the feted officers for their support, he called on everyone present to “look around the room” and witness the variety of people present.

“Look at the diversity”, he said.

“Look at how things in this room have changed. What you see in this room is America. And any leader who cannot recognize the diversity in what America looks like is destined to fail.”

Stanton also had words of praise for his boss, whose vision he said had led to the creation of both his new rank and that of lieutenant.

During the ceremony, sergeants Jess Colwell, William Creel and David Fairchild were promoted to become the department’s first lieutenants.

“This is a vision for the future”, Stanton said. “And I have to thank Chief Burby for his leadership, his wisdom, his guidance during this process. This was his vision.

“Twelve-and-a-half years ago, he showed up and one of the first questions he asked was, where are the lieutenants? And, like most government entities, twelve-and-a-half years later, we have our lieutenants.”

Burby had already shown his own admiration for his new deputy when welcoming the audience at the start of the proceedings.

“The assistant chief is going to be over all the operations for the police department”, he said.

“He will act in my capacity when I am not available. He will be boots on the ground, when necessary, and also hold a management, leadership responsibility.”

Mayor Matt Doyle, one of the many community leaders including district attorney Jack Roady who were present, said no previous ceremony had conferred as many promotions in the department.

“I want to thank each and every one of you that serve the city in this capacity”, he told the officers.

“Most of us get to go home, turn it off and take it easy. But you all are on call to protect and serve us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. And you will never know how much I appreciate that.”

As revealed in The Post in Sunday’s edition, during the ceremony Carlos Alcocer, Mickey House and Clayton Pope were promoted to the rank of sergeant from corporal, Rex Spotted Bear and Ross Clements were reaffirmed as captains and sergeant Landis Cravens was promoted to captaincy.

According to the ceremony’s official invitation issued last week, 11 officers had been due to be honored, with Brian Goetschius also having his captain’s rank reaffirmed, but he was not present on Monday and his name did not appear on the program issued that day.

Above top, Robert Burby congratulates his new assistant chief; above bottom, the newly promoted officers celebrate with their chief.