So, Houston, we have a million

By Trishna Buch

SPACE CENTER Houston welcomed a record one million visitors last year, reaching the milestone 10 months before its 25th anniversary as a tourist attraction.

The space center, with nine months of record-breaking attendance last year and five similar months in 2015, is Houston’s top destination for international visitors and 82 per cent of its visitors travel from outside Houston.

In honor of its 25th anniversary in October, the Webster-based center will

be holding jubilee celebrations throughout this year, beginning with a new exhibit, Mission To Mars, being launched this month.

Center CEO and president William Harris said: “People are more excited than ever to come here and learn about the past, present and future of space exploration. A million thanks to all our visitors for joining us this year.”