Sorry, doc – holidays come first

This ’n’ That by Nicky De Lange

How is your new year starting out? Written any checks with the wrong year on them? Surprise – it’s not 2016 any longer.

Maybe you too struggled with remembering that the day after Christmas Day and also the day after New Year’s Day were holidays, meaning that banks and government offices would be closed. By the time I had made it through two three-day holiday weekends, I was either a day ahead or a day behind the rest of the week.

Then factor in that the first night of Chanukah was also Christmas Eve. Now there’s a decorating and scheduling challenge for anybody whose family includes folks celebrating one and some commemorating the other.

Christmas lights on the fireplace mantel? Chanukah banner below that? Which holiday decoration goes on the front door? And who’s in charge of remembering to light the menorah at sunset?

In the process of getting through all that, I managed to forget an appointment for a check-up with my doctor that I had scheduled six months earlier!

What makes doctors and dentists think their patients have a clue what they’ll be doing six months down the road? Throw in an extra-long holiday and it’s a recipe for disaster.

So now I’m trying to figure out a way to simplify next year’s challenges before they blindside me.

First thing to check – when does Chanukah occur this year? We’re dealing with an event that changes dates every year and lasts for eight nights. Happily the Jewish religion’s Festival Of Lights runs from December 12 until December 19 in 2017. So no overlap with Christmas.

That leaves plenty of time to buy gifts, wrap them, mail cards for both holidays and not mix up the two mailing lists.

Next on the not-to-do list – do not schedule medical, dental, optical or other types of health checkup between Thanksgiving and the first week of January 2018 unless you absolutely have to. It’s just so much easier all around.

Finally – and I have never managed to do this – write your holiday cards before Thanksgiving. Buy them now, so you’ll have them on hand when you need them. At the very least, have them addressed before Turkey Day. Signing and stamping them would be even better. Writing on your calendar’s November page where you’ve stashed them would be nothing short of brilliant.

Notice that I haven’t mentioned gift shopping. If you shop online, you won’t have to worry about jammed parking lots and chaotic malls.

If you don’t shop online, consider buying from mail-order catalogs. Just order early. Deliveries can really get slow as the holidays get closer, especially if items are coming from or going to areas prone to blizzards.

Remember, gift cards are easy to wrap or mail and the recipients can buy what they really want. And “one size fits all”, so to speak.

Now, quickly! Run out and buy those cards and other holiday items while they’re on sale at post-holiday prices. You could even start writing out those cards this month and beat the November rush!