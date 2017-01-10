The POST Community Calendar

Ninety-nine Stingarees led a big parade and, although they weren’t all trombones, the members of Texas City high school’s band definitely proved themselves the music men – and ladies – of Texas when they swept the board in competition at the Valero Alamo Bowl at new year. As they prepared to celebrate the band’s 80th anniversary this month, director Matthew Raines and his charges marched off with the event’s sweepstakes grand champion title after taking first place in both its parade and marching show competitions. – Photo courtesy: TCSID