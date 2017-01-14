Four star state

MLK dream lives on in Texas

By Trishna Buch

OUR STATE has been rated the nation’s fourth best for black-and-white racial integration in a study timed to coincide with Martin Luther King Day tomorrow, Monday.

With 46 per cent of voters believing last year’s vitriolic presidential election campaign will result in a worsening of race relations around the country, financial-advice website WalletHub examined the racial integration and racial progression between the white and black populations in the 50 states and the district of Columbia.

The study evaluated the differences between the two demographic groups’ employment and wealth, education and civic engagement and health in each of the 51 governmental entities. It took into account their median annual income, home and business ownership rate, academic performance and the rates of infant mortality and suicides.

WalletHub focused on the two groups because of recent tensions between them and the fact that civil-rights activist King sought the end of whites’ discrimination against black people.

Texas was rated fourth in racial integration and eighth in racial progress, indicating that folks in our state are doing a decent job in equal treatment of the two groups.

In fact, the state recorded the lowest gap between them in voter turnout for the 2012 presidential election and in the percentage of residents with at least a high-school diploma.

It was second in terms of the poverty-rate gap between the groups and had the fifth lowest gap between them for labor-force participation.

Its worst rating was 24th for the difference between the two populations in academic standardized test scores.

In racial integration, Hawaii was rated the best state and the district of Columbia the worst. For racial progress, Georgia earned the top spot with Maine at the bottom of the list.

Tomorrow, most students have a day off from school and Garden Kids Of Kemah will use the day to prepare their garden for spring harvest while embracing King’s ideals – to be kind, helpful and do what one can to make the world a better place.

In his passionate I Have A Dream speech on August 28, 1963, King said: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character”.