SPENDING a long time in space is hard, according to retired astronaut Scott Kelly – and he should know, having spent almost a year there until March last year.

Kelly, left, gave his verdict on extraterrestrial travel when he gave a speech titled Teamwork Makes The Dream Work at the Santa Fe chamber of commerce’s monthly lunch meeting on Wednesday.

The popular astronaut was a commander on expeditions 25, 45 and 46 to the international space station and, on his last mission, spent almost a year there, leaving Earth on March 27, 2015, and returning on March 1, 2016.

Altogether, he made four space flights and, apart from being on the ISS, was also a pilot on space shuttle Discovery for the third mission to the Hubble space telescope.