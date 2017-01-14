Top shelf!

Former Coogs coach Carpenter joins hall of fame

WHILE HIS greatest success came after his departure from La Marque, Rick Carpenter remains an iconic figure in the Cougars’ athletic history. The school’s former coach, who took its program to its most lofty heights, was one of three inductees into the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association hall of fame in Waco on Friday, a crowning achievement for a career that has spanned four decades.

Carpenter, left, currently the baseball coach at Prosper high school, coached La Marque from 1983 to 1991, wining the district 24-5a championship in 1989 and capturing the 24-4a crown in his last year there.

His last team in La Marque finished the regular season as the third-ranked team in class 4a, which is still the highest ranking for a Cougars baseball team.

While at La Marque, Carpenter produced nearly two dozen players who eventually played college baseball, including Xavier Sandoval and Jacques Landry, both of whom went on to play under legendary coach Wayne Graham at Rice University.

Carpenter’s elder son, Matt, received some of his early experiences in the game as a toddler in La Marque. He is currently a three-time all-star infielder for the St Louis Cardinals and has also appeared in two World Series. His younger brother, Tyler, played in the New York Mets’ rookie-league team from 2011 until 2012.

Their father has coached three other major-league players, including first baseman James Loney, who has played for four teams and is currently a free agent. Pitcher Kip Wells played for eight teams from 1999 to 2012, while outfielder Chad Huffman appeared briefly with the New York Yankees in 2010.

Following his time at La Marque, Carpenter moved to Fort Bend Elkins, where he turned the Knights into one of the state’s premier baseball programs. Under his guidance, Elkins won class 5a state baseball championships in 1995, 2002 and 2003.

He won more than 360 games at Elkins, winning 10 district championships and six 5a, region III titles, and received national recognition when USA Today named the school’s 2002 championship squad the best high-school baseball team in the nation. The school itself honored him last January by naming its baseball facility Rick Carpenter Field.

Having left Elkins to coach at Prosper in 2008, Carpenter won his fourth state championship in 2015 when he led the Eagles to the class 5a crown. Last year, they advanced to the regional quarterfinals before falling to Wylie.

Also joining the hall of fame on Friday were Corpus Christi Calallen coach Steve Chapman and former Bellaire coach Rocky Manuel.