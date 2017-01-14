United in deed!

Agency on course to help resourceful folks in need

By Trishna Buch

UNITED WAY’S mainland agency wants to use its new headquarters to help put down-on-their-luck people back on their feet – as long as they help themselves first.

Chris Delesandri, executive director of United Way Of Galveston County Mainland, told The Post he plans to join forces with three major educational bodies to offer budgeting classes, job fairs and counseling on credit-card abuse as part of a program to help people who go to his agency for financial help.

He was talking ahead of an open house his agency hosted on Wednesday at its new 2800 Texas Avenue location in Texas City, which he said is more spacious and more accommodating than the organization’s previous office, at 922 14th Street North, which it had occupied since 1992.

Delesandri said the main reason he purchased the new building was to have everything he needs for his planned programs centrally located.

“I’m going to have everything here, that when a person comes in for service, they will have to stop giving me excuses because I am going to provide the training necessary to help them get back on their feet”, he said, referring to people who call upon the agency for individual help rather than the institutional support it offers county charitable organizations.

“We are going to partner with University Of Houston Clear Lake, College Of The Mainland and, hopefully, Texas City independent school district,” he said.

Delesandri is also opening the mainland United Way’s new offices to any agencies looking for a place to hold board meetings. The facility has a conference room large enough for any organization to hold such meetings and he plans to open the location to any Texas City organizations that need somewhere to hold medium-scale events.

Photo Donna Carter