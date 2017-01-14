Unlock time’s treasures

Inspirations by Frances Durisseau



Did last year seem to fly by and disappear before you knew it? Here we are at the beginning of a new year already and I’m not even sure I’ve finished with the last one! January is a month for new beginnings – the year still feels fresh and brand new, with so many empty pages to fill in our book of life.

What will you fill yours up with this year? Time goes so quickly and is filled with the moments and memories that either we create or expose themselves to us. There are happy and joyous ones and there are the difficult or sad ones as well. As you plan to go through each day, start your new year with a dedication to capture and commit to your heart and mind the special moments.

Sometimes keeping a journal can help with that, as well as taking plenty of photographs and videos. Keep those who are sharing in your memories close in your heart every day. When you come to the conclusion of this year, you will have a memory bank full of treasures that will warm your heart and fill you with a spirit that will last a lifetime!

