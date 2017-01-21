Fossum, you have control

Ex test pilot to steer TAMUG

By Trishna Buch

FORMER astronaut and Aggie graduate Michael Fossum is to take the helm at Texas A&M University’s Galveston campus on March 1.

Fossum, left and below, who graduated at A&M in 1980, will become executive professor and take over as vice president and chief operating officer from Douglas Palmer, who has been TAMUG’s interim chief for the past eight months.

The former US Air Force colonel was appointed this week after a NASA career that kept him at the space agency from 1993 until his recent retirement.

A veteran of three space flights, he worked most recently in the agency’s astronaut office as assistant chief for the international space station’s operations.

He became an astronaut in 1998, since when he has spent more than 194 days in space, including more than 48 hours in seven spacewalks.

Born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, he grew up in McAllen and earned his A&M degree in mechanical engineering.

He was an Air Force test pilot until he resigned from active duty in 1992 to work as a systems engineer at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Webster.

During his career, he was awarded NASA’s exceptional service medal and three spaceflight medals, as well as the Air Force’s meritorious service medal with two oak-leaf clusters.

On his appointment, Fossum spoke in glowing terms of the university he loves, saying: “My education at Texas A&M prepared me to woark hard and live my dream of reaching for the stars.

“I look forward to inspiring and equipping our next generation of leaders and explorers.”