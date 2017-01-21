Help us reform your property taxes

By guest writer Cheryl Johnson

When the state’s 85th legislative session began on January 10, there were 25 new members of the house of representatives and three new senators.

As is the norm, your county tax office’s legislative delegation arrived on January 8 to introduce ourselves to the freshman legislators and to drop off our property-tax-reform manifesto, The People’s Agenda, to them, our capitol friends and members of the senate select committee on appraisal reform.

Galveston County had already provided invited testimony on several occasions to the committee and continues to present reforms we believe will improve Texas’ property-tax process.

Here is a summary of our property-tax proposals:

• Make school-district taxes cost effective: For school districts assessing and collecting their property taxes, our proposal allows a local option but reduces state funding if the taxpayer cost exceeds that applied by county tax offices or central appraisal districts.

• Base taxation on purchase price: Property values today are based on sales within a defined neighborhood. This proposal changes the basis to price paid on a property-by-property basis and might eliminate the need for mass appraisal and CADs.

• Elect CAD directors: A board member should be elected from each commissioner precinct.

• Refund less-than-CAD-value homestead sales: This allows a refund for up to two years after sale when a homestead is found to have been overvalued.

• Raise property value study’s error margin: Let’s raise the CAD margin of error to 20 per cent to alleviate pressure on CADs to raise values to pass their state comptroller review.

• Limit property value study: This limits the comptroller value study to every two years, removes language that enables CADs to increase values annually, limits sales used to 24 months and limits reappraisal to every three years.

• Reduce refunds interest rate: This restores the interest rate to prime plus 2 per cent – removing the 84th session’s change to 9.5 per cent – when a valuation appeal wins a refund and requires property owners to pay taxes only on undisputed amounts.

• Reduce binding arbitration fee: A sliding-scale cost for lower-end properties would enable more homeowners to participate in this value protest option.

• Waive fees for mortgage company error: This allows local governments to waive penalty and interest for tax delinquency caused by mortgage-company failure to forward tax statements.

• Standardize installment payment provisions: We want to expand the options granted to seniors, disabled persons and armed-service veterans to include disaster-installment participants.

• Align state and federal military tax-deferral laws: Give our military heroes a fair deal.

• Certify tax collectors and employees: This would restore licensing as a local option after the group was blocked from state oversight and education..

• Amend tax codes: This would prevent misleading advertising by water districts during tax-rate adoption.

• Extend simplified truth in taxation publication: This would require more local governments to use simplified tax-rate notices.

• Require complex-property reviews: This would add industrial plant to the state comptroller’s values calculation.

We also have three election-code proposals:

• Mass mailing of voter certificates: Changing the way certificates are mailed would increase the accuracy of voter rolls.

• Remove falsehoods on ballot applications: This would empower local governments and political parties to force correction of intentional false statements on candidate applications.

• Extend voter ID correction period: This would increase the time for local governments to act during optional closure of secretary-of-state offices.

Finally, other public policy issues we support are defining residency for voter registration, reducing the appraisal cap and extending it to all real properties, reducing the tax rollback rate and requiring automatic election as with independent school districts and ending taxpayer-funded lobbying.

The county tax office will release more information about its proposals in the next several weeks, posting them online under the press releases and important information links at galcotax.com and summarizing them on its Facebook page.

I encourage you to visit our website and social-media page and involve yourself in the property-tax-reform process. If you are not at the table, you might end up on the menu!

Cheryl Johnson is tax assessor and collector for Galveston County.