Legend of the seas

ANGLING

Saltwater tourney to honor monster trout catcher

A SEABROOK fisherman will be honored posthumously on Friday when the organizers of one of Texas’ biggest sea-fishing competitions place his name in their hall of fame.

James Wallace, who died at age 66 in October, attained Texas legend status when he broke the state record for speckled trout in 1996 by landing a 33.13-inch 13-pound 11-ounce monster in Baffin Bay near South Padre Island.

Avid trophy fisherman Wallace was one of the state’s biggest supporters and advocates of the sport.

Shortly after his death, longtime friend and fellow fisherman Jim Leavelle said: “Jim was a true wade fishing machine for big trout. Arguably the best big-trout fisherman ever.”

And his status will be immortalized when

he becomes this year’s first inductee into the Saltwater Legends Series contest’s Saltwater hall of fame in a ceremony at Hitchcock’s Harborwalk marina during the first round of this

year’s tournament.

The series begins its 2017 schedule with a two-day stop at the marina on Friday and Saturday, when the public can compete against the best fishermen in the state

and beyond.

The contest will feature a free-entry spectator area, with vendors and music augmenting the event’s weigh-in and awards ceremony from 2:00pm to 6:00pm on Saturday.

Hitchcock is one of four stops for this year’s Legends competition. The second will be held at The Sanctuary in Port O’Connor on February 25, with the Marker 37 marina in Corpus Christi hosting the third round on March 25. The tour concludes on April 22 at Redfish Bay Boathouse in Aransas Pass.

Friday’s hall-of-fame event will be held from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, with a meal ticket costing $12 per person.

For information, call Legend Series founder and tournament director Chad Peterek at 361-920-3474.

Photo: Facebook