Love’s labor’s cost

Inspirations by Frances Durisseau

As we are still in the beginnings of a new year, it’s a good time to do a personal inventory of whom we allow in our most personal places. There are times when we have to walk away from various people in our lives, not because we no longer care about them but because they don’t actually care anymore. When we are hurt time after time, we most probably need to accept the fact that such acquaintances don’t have our best interests at heart. We can continue to love them but it might require us doing it from a distance.

The reality is that some people in our lives become somewhat toxic for us. It can become a heavy burden trying to love someone who doesn’t seem to appreciate or even acknowledge the love and concern we give them. So don’t waste any more moments of your time trying to prove something to them because you have nothing to prove. It is often best to cut the cord of attachment either for a while, or possibly for good, for your peace of mind.

When someone chooses to walk away from you, either emotionally or physically, it’s best to release them and let them go. Your destiny is most probably not tied to anyone who abandons you. It doesn’t mean they are bad people. It might just be time to let them continue on their own journey wherever it takes them. Give yourself permission to set them free. You will heal and become stronger and more in tune with the ones who truly care about you.

Contact Frances by e-mail at Inspirations_By_Frances@yahoo.com.