Texas’ education level ranks at bottom of nation’s class

By Trishna Buch

HOUSTON, we have a problem – we live in the nation’s ninth-least-educated state and your own ranking is just 76th out of 150 major cities.

And, when it comes to the percentage of our adult population that holds a high-school diploma, we’re ranked a miserable 49th.

That’s the conclusion reached by a team of analysts who scoured the country measuring each state’s educational attainment, the quality of its universities and the gender gap in the levels of its educational attainment.

The team, whose report was published by financial-advice website WalletHub on Tuesday, found that Texas ranked lower than average in four of six overall measurements comprising 11 sets of detailed data.

And its best score was just 18th for the quality of its universities, while it ranked 20th for the gender gap in its educational attainment.

The other three measurements gave the state rankings of 29th for its population’s percentage of bachelor’s-degree holders, 33rd for its percentage with higher degrees and 38th for its percentage of associate’s degree holders or college-experienced adults.

Taken together, the study concluded that Texas, with a total percentage score of 30.82, ranks 42nd in the nation, with only Tennessee, Alabama, Nevada, Kentucky, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and West Virginia, which amassed a measly 11.99 per cent, faring worse.

Massachusetts, with a total score of 80.65 per cent, was ranked first in the nation, followed closely by Maryland and, a few percentage points lower, Colorado, Connecticut, Vermont and New Hampshire.

The study also compared the nation’s 150 largest metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs, to determine where the most educated Americans are putting their degrees to work. The highest-rated Texas MSA was Austin-Round Rock, which claimed ninth place in the league of most-educated cities, while Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington was ranked 71st and Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land one place below the league’s halfway mark.