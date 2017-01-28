Goodbye, Mr Integrity

Former students pay tribute after popular ex-Coogs coach dies

LA MARQUE football lost a treasured piece of its past when Tom Williams passed away at the age of 85 on Tuesday.

Williams, right, spent 30 years as both a coach and educator in La Marque independent school district, serving as an assistant to Orville Etheredge for 11 seasons before replacing him as head football coach and athletic director in 1969.

He was the Cougars’ head coach when the school integrated in 1970 and guided the team to a district championship in 1975.

After retiring from coaching after the 1978 season, Williams remained an LMISD educator before fully retiring in 1988. He continued to be a fixture in the community and was a presence at La Marque football games for years while also pursuing his passion for golf.

Born in Paris in Lamar County, he enlisted in the US Army in 1952 and graduated from Paris junior college before receiving both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Stephen F Austin University, earning the former in 1957 and the latter in 1962.

His wife Anne, to whom he was married for 61 years, passed away last year.

Mike Lockwood, a 1971 graduate of La Marque and a longtime presence with the city, told how he has fond school-era memories of the coach.

He said: “I remember how excited we were to know our first head coach was part of coach Etheredge’s staff. Tradition and excellence was deeply rooted in Coach Williams. He was a strict disciplinarian but also a kind and understanding teacher at the same time.”

Lockwood said that was not the end of his relationship with the coach, adding: “I was especially honored in my adult life to become his friend.

“I am very thankful and did not realize this past October when I gave him a big hug and shook his hand at a La Marque alumni reunion that it would be the last time I would see him. I miss him dearly.”

Cheryl Rusdal, a 1990 La Marque graduate and a close friend of the Williams family for more than a decade, said: “Tom was strong and full of life. He was smart as a whip and remembered events and people down to the tiniest detail.

“What most impressed me was his integrity. He was true to his word and was just as genuine behind closed doors as he was out in public. The love he had for his wife was absolutely unconditional.”

A memorial service is to be held at Saint Michael’s Episcopal church, 1601 Lake Road, La Marque, at 1:00pm on Saturday, February 4.

Left, Tom and Anne Williams