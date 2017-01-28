High notes in DC

We conclude Lora-Marie Bernard’s exclusive coverage of the presidential weekend in Washington as she meets the county’s excited GOP ranks who filed into the nation’s capital for the inauguration and talks to the county’s US representative

DOZENS of Galveston County residents converged on the US capitol in Washington on Friday morning to watch Donald Trump become the 45th president of the United States.

For many, it was their first time to attend a presidential inauguration or even to visit the nation’s capital. For others, it was a routine trip or at least one they’d experienced before.

Former La Marque mayor Geraldine Sam arrived at US congressman Randy Weber’s office to pick up her inauguration and presidential-ball tickets on Thursday afternoon.

She has attended every inauguration since Bill Clinton became president. The routine was so comfortable for her that she spent more time talking about her projects back home in the county than the impending Trump administration.

“I don’t even know who I’m going to take to the ball yet”, she said.

Texas City justice of the peace Alison Cox was more excited to see the sites and enjoy the experience with her husband Lonnie, Galveston’s 56th district court judge, and their friends.

As a young woman, she had been among the musicians who played at Ronald Reagan’s inauguration.

“I was working”, she said about her time in Washington with Houston Pops, an orchestra she was not even sure still existed.

“I didn’t really have a chance to see anything. It was very interesting watching the Secret Service work. They checked everything.”

This time, she called herself a bona fide tourist. She was among a group that created a jam-packed schedule of museum trips, ghost tours and dinners at famous restaurants.

“I’m really enjoying myself this time”, she said.

Galvestonian Rusty Carnes said he had attended one of the Bush inaugurations although he was not exactly sure which one. Regardless, he said, the Trump ceremonies were the best for one reason – the weather.

He said: “It is usually so cold, wet and windy. It’s just miserable. This time, the weather is great. It is so much milder than I ever expected. It’s great.”

Blown away by three little words

MAKING THE rounds on the internet during the presidential inauguration was a photo of a Galveston resident trying in vain to take a selfie with about-to-be-president Donald Trump.

Rusty Carnes, an unapologetic Trump supporter, was having dinner on the Wednesday before the inauguration with a group of hometown friends in the Trump International hotel.

Nestled in a secluded restaurant in a gallery loft above the hotel lobby, he was with about 20 other Galveston islanders. Close by sat Rudy Giuliani, dining with other Republican-party powerhouses.

“As it was, Trump decided to stop by his hotel,” Carnes said as he recalled an extraordinary week in his life. “Everybody had gone wild and all that.”

His daughter-in-law, Courtney, was making her way to the restaurant when she reached an escalator in the lobby, he remembered. He could see her from the restaurant as she turned and was met by the president-elect.

“She met him at the bottom of the stairs and was able to shake his hand,” he said.

Trump ascended the escalator and Carnes said he rushed to take a selfie video with all his friends and family rushing to capture the moment too.

The funeral-home owner said he was the only one bold enough to speak directly to the incoming president.

“I said, ‘Mr Trump, I’m Rusty Carnes and I want to personally thank you for what you are doing for America’,”, he recalled.

At that moment, Trump slapped his new acquaintance’s shoulder.

“He said, ‘Thank you, Rusty’, which blew me away because it meant he had listened to me”, the islander said.

“For him to repeat my name, you know, I couldn’t remember anybody’s name. But he repeated my name to me and I thought, ‘He actually listened to what I said’. It was pretty awesome.”

The interaction brought memories of an old friend rushing back to Carnes. Lewis Oliver had a strong shoulder slap like Trump and had an uncanny way of acknowledging and relating to people.

Trump’s slap on his shoulder felt like an Oliver gesture and Carnes said it made him wonder if his deceased friend had guided the evening

for him.

“That was kind of spooky and it’s just a strange nuance that I’m sharing”, he said.

Later that night, another video that showed Carnes trying to film his Trump selfie went viral on social media. A photo that he took of the back of Trump’s head also made the rounds.

Judge Lonnie Cox, who was among the dining party, found his own social-media profiles receiving a lot of traffic after he was tagged in some of the incident’s photos.

It was a night of happenstance, Cox said about

the incident.

“People were cheering and everybody just mobbed the scene”, he said.

In the days that followed, Carnes moved from Trump fan to a media favorite. His prolific social-media posts oftentimes proclaimed the love Trump had for America. When a friend passed on his cell-phone number to Headline News and CNN, he gave lengthy interviews to each.

His remarks reflected a staunch conservatism. When asked about the protests, he said the protesters were self-serving and had done nothing to change the country.

He told the interviewers: “The only persons who benefit is them. Everyone else is just mad at them.”

After returning to the county, Carnes said he expects the president to deliver on his promises and that he thinks the rhetoric that marked Trump’s election campaign will subside, saying: “He delivered the wake-up calls. He doesn’t say much but what he does say I think he will do.”

Weber: The Dems broke health care – we will fix it

THE DAY before Donald Trump’s inauguration as America’s new president, the county’s Texas 14th-district US congressman was excited about the weather.

Across the street from his office in Washington’s Longworth building, Republican Randy Weber could see the ceremony decorations hanging from the US capitol underneath clear skies and a bright glow of sunlight.

“This is my hope”, the member of the US house of representatives said. “We just got through a contentious election and we are tired of the politics.”

Weber, left, had a crowd of family members with him during the inauguration weekend and was also planning to move into a Washington condominium. The second-home purchase was on his mind as his office staff flurried to give constituents tickets to the ceremony and one of the three coveted inaugural balls.

“Dodd-Frank has put a stifle on this economy”, he said as he reflected on his personal experience with the banking-reform legislation. “Buying this condo has shown me that”.

Weber had been a staunch critic of outgoing president Barack Obama. During previous legislative sessions, the congressman’s public statements had been inflammatory about every Democratic-party bill or presidential executive order. The federal house of representatives is more conservative than the senate and Weber’s rhetoric had often echoed throughout the chamber.

Going into 2017 with Trump, Weber was welcoming the opportunity to replace the Affordable Health Care act, known as Obamacare. He downplayed the Democrats who are stumping that

no plan is in place for a timely replacement.

“I know that makes for good politics”, he said, adding that the Republicans are essentially considering at least two plans that were on the table before the act came along.

“My dissatisfaction with Obamacare is that it is job stifling”, he said.

“This not a long-term good healthcare plan”.

He said his vision for a national healthcare program is to replace Obamacare with a patient-centered market-based program.

“I know that all the Democrats are saying that, if we break it, we own it”, he said. “I’d like to argue, you broke it; now we are going to fix it”.

That was all the congressman wanted to say about Trump’s promise to repeal Obamacare and his support for the cause.

It was Thursday afternoon, his granddaughter was with him and other family members were around. A new president was about to take office and the congressman wanted to celebrate with them.