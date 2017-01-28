Hoops on Fire!

PRO-AM BASKETBALL

Harlem Ambassadors in for rematch against ISD all-stars

HAVING TASTED the talents of Texas City independent school district staff once, Harlem Ambassadors apparently could not resist the chance to return during their current national tour.

That’s good news for the county’s lovers of professionals-versus-amateurs demonstration hoops as the team will put its unique mix of fun, excitement and thrills on the line against TCISD’s Foundation Fire at La Marque high school’s gym on February 6.

The event will mark the first time in two years that the traveling team plays in this area and will be the climax of a two-week swing through Texas by the Ambassadors, who began their tour in Boerne on Wednesday.

Last time, the Ambassadors played to a sold-out gym in Texas City and this year’s event is likely to duplicate the feat. One predicted highlight is the complimentary autograph session that the team will hold after the game.

While the Ambassadors feature a host of experienced players with college basketball experience, this year’s Fire squad will still be packed with sporting talent.

The 22-player roster will include former La Marque all-state girls’ basketball and University Of Houston player Jessieka Palmer, former Texas City and University Of Texas football standout Jermain Anderson and Ra’Jon Henley, who earned all-district football honors at Galveston Ball before playing at Texas Tech.

Then there’s Vincent Hypolite, a three-sport athlete at La Marque who captured the class 5a long-jump title in 1990 before playing football at University Of Minnesota.

Tickets will cost $8 until February 5 and $10 at the door. All proceeds from the event will be used to support TCISD students in the classroom.

Photos from Harlem Ambassadors and TCISD Foundation