Live for your future

Inspirations by Frances Durisseau

As the first month of the new year draws to a close, I’d like to focus on the things we need to release and let go of in order to better our whole year. There are times we hold on to feelings, objects, mindsets, grudges, anger and all kinds of things that might not add to our better life. Honestly, there are times when we just truly need to be quitters in life.

A new year is a good time to reflect on such things and you can search your heart and mind and add to this list of ideas

of things to release or quit: blame – lack of forgiveness – complaining – nagging – a critical spirit – negative self-talk and any form of self-harm. And I’m going to add a big one for many of us – living in the past.

Visit and embrace memories but live in the present and plan for a wonderful future. When we live in the past, we miss out on so many wonderful things. To produce a great new year, sometimes we have to open our hands, release what we’ve been grasping so tightly and leave those same hands open

to be abundantly filled with the blessings of now.

Sometimes, quitting various things in our lives is the very best thing we can do. “Proud to be a quitter”, she says with relief!

Contact Frances by e-mail at Inspirations_By_Frances@yahoo.com.