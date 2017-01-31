Anything pecan do, squirrels can do better

This ’n’ That by Nicky De Lange

My husband and I have managed to teach the squirrels at our favorite park a trick. We’re very proud of how quickly they learned it, although I have to admit they might have known how to perform it all along and just needed to wait for us to learn it ourselves.

Whatever the case, one day as we were walking through the park, doling out the day’s ration of pecans, I casually wondered aloud whether we could teach them to catch a pecan in their paws if we dropped it to them.

They already knew how to come when called and to sit up and wait for us to drop a nut on the ground. How much more difficult could it be to persuade them to reach up with their paws and catch one?

It turned out to be quite easy. Within a few days most of these furry residents of the park were extending their paws and most were becoming pretty good at catching their treats without dropping them. We were amazed at their prowess.

A few days later, one of the squirrels decided it was time to show us a trick they had figured out all by themselves. I have to admit I wish I had a video of that moment. I think it would have gone viral on YouTube.

Here’s how it went. I was bending over my furry little friend, pecan in the fingers of my right hand and holding a zip-top plastic bag in the left hand. The squirrel was sitting up, reaching out for his reward when apparently he thought: “Why settle for one pecan when this human has an entire bagful available?”

And that’s when it got interesting. The sneaky little critter turned toward the bag and seized it with both paws, sinking his sharp little claws in for a better grip.

Surprised, I gently pulled back on the bag, saying as calmly as possible: “No, no. Give me those pecans!”

Then I tugged on the bag, hoping my furry little friend would let go.

No way. In fact, he took a firmer hold with his front paws, swung his furry little backside up and gained a better grip by sinking his back claws into the bag as well.

I lifted the bag in an effort to gently dislodge the little rodent’s grip.

That was my YouTube moment. As I raised the bag, the crafty critter hung on for dear life, leaving me standing there stunned with what looked like a furry purse hanging from my fingers. The battle was on.

I remember having an instant mental image of just how ridiculous the squirrel and I both must look. I have to tell you that it’s not easy to dislodge a squirrel when you are laughing that hard. We eventually came to an agreement that, if he let go, he’d receive another nut as a reward.

All’s well that ends well – until we discovered that some of the others had also figured out this trick. Now I have to be careful to keep the bag of nuts raised up too high for them to grab.

And that’s how the squirrels taught us a new trick. I don’t think we learn as quickly as they do. But we’re getting there.

Photo – bajiroo.com