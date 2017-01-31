Dreams that are just a slap in the face

Crimewatch with Walt Candelari

I WAS LISTENING to an episode of the radio series The Shadow that I had pulled up from the internet and was impressed by the detail that was necessary to make the story come alive. The voices of the actors, the sound effects and the use of descriptive details all combined to paint a picture in the listener’s mind.

What really impressed me was the famous 1938 War Of The Worlds episode in which Orson Welles and his crew created mass hysteria throughout the nation with his broadcast of the HG Wells science-fiction novel.

Although the technology is vastly different today, scammers use the same basic principles to separate us from our money.

Welles painted a vivid picture of an impossible invasion by Martian creatures. Despite clear warnings that this was a fictional radio broadcast, thousands of listeners began to experience a mass hysteria and panic.

Today, we warn people of the Ponzi schemes, phone, e-mail and identity-theft scams. Again the pictures are painted in such a way that we know what to look for and what to avoid. Nevertheless, folks still fall for the schemes either because they haven’t heard or heeded the warnings or because they choose to believe that what they see is real and, while others might fall victim, it can’t or won’t happen to them.

Once, in a self-defense training session, an instructor told me he was going to slap me in the face and that all I had to do to halt the onslaught was to get my hand up in front of my face and stop one blow. That sounded simple and I faced him with a slight smile. This wasn’t going to last very long.

Wrong, wrong, wrong! Five minutes later, with both sides of my face a beet red from numerous slaps, I lost it and went for the jugular – a reaction for which he was waiting and leading him to really put me on my tail. He had taunted me to the point where I no longer was thinking clearly.

Scammers do the same. The future they build for you is hard to resist. They keep the pressure on until you either cave in or walk away – and it is hard to walk away from a dream.

One of my favorite daydreams involves sitting in a comfortable chair and visualizing living in Hawaii. In the dream, the soft breezes, the beaches, the water and island living draw me like a magnet. The Florida Keys is another choice.

Reality hits when I start thinking about the cost of living in these tropical paradises. It is really tempting when someone tells you how you can make that happen and that it’s so simple that anyone can do it. Ok, so simple? Then why hasn’t everyone done it? But take my forty or so dollars and make me a millionaire – or a pauper.

Scammers feed on dreams. They get inside your head and create a sense of a reality that just might possibly be. They draw from your moral convictions and ethics that lead you to believe in a person’s fundamentally honesty. They hold no such reservations.

Radio still has a place in our world. Open up one of the old series, sit back and let your imagination roam but periodically open your eyes and see reality. Do the same with a “deal that is just too good to be true”.

Remember: Think, plan and execute crime-prevention design. Don’t be a crime victim.

Walt Candelari is a crime-prevention specialist and community-policing officer with Dickinson police department.