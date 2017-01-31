Happy memories make grieving easier

Trishna’s tidbits

Modern musings by Trishna Buch

As part of my job, I am required to compile the In Loving Memoriam section published in The Post every Sunday. The section memorializes people who have passed away recently and whose lives are of interest in Galveston County.

For myself, most of the people mentioned are unknown, but I am only too well aware that, to many of our readers, they are parents, children, siblings, friends and so much more. That knowledge reminds me that I have experienced the pain of losing a loved one and of dealing with the difficult times it can bring.

First, it is important to understand that everyone grieves differently. When my grandfather passed away in 2010, I did not cry for a long while, even though I was surrounded by family members who were doing just that.

Anyone outside my family seeing me during that time could well have assumed that nothing terrible had taken place. While the rest of my family was grieving, I was locking myself in a room in my grandparents’ apartment and working on my applications to college.

But it wasn’t because I was not sad or grieving. I am just the type of person who hates showing emotions around other people. I was terribly sad but I wasn’t able to express it.

It was only at my grandfather’s funeral that I finally opened up, releasing all my pent-up feelings of anger and distress. So, if you are recently bereaved, remember that everyone grieves differently and there is nothing wrong with you if your sadness is not visible.

Second, it is equally important to remember that your loved one would not want you to spend your life thinking of them with sadness.

Yes, it is important to grieve them and you need to take as much time as you need in that process. But, when possible, try to remember the happier times you enjoyed together.

For example, my mother’s mother passed away in July 2015, after which Mom was

in an almost depressive state for many months. She was crying a lot and had trouble getting out of bed to complete the simplest daily tasks.

However, as time went

on, she grew stronger and she has now reached the point at which she can look back at memories of my grandmother with fondness and happiness rather than sadness and anger.

Third, talking to other people experiencing the same feelings as you is good medicine, perhaps the best.

I lost all four of my grandparents between 2010 and 2015 and I found that talking out my feelings with my parents, sister and cousins really helped me.

We were able to remember our departed relatives with fondness and help each other cope with our feelings. If you are feeling sad, remember that other people will be feeling the same way and you can help each other through the grieving process.

Lastly, if talking out your feelings is not your cup of tea, find other ways to let them out. While talking with my family did help me, I found it much easier to express my thoughts and feelings through writing. When my third grandparent passed away, I began writing poems detailing the memories I had of all three while they were alive. The poems allowed me to recall all of the good times we’d had together, as well as starting my healing process. When I showed the writings to my family, it helped them recall the events and work on their own healing.

The bottom line? The loss

of a loved one is difficult to deal with. People can experience a variety of feelings – from sadness to anger and from despair to denial.

It is important to remember that none of these feelings is wrong and that you are not a bad person if you are unable to showcase your emotions to others. People deal with death in their own way and in their own time and the best thing to do is let their grief run

its course.

The person who has left you will always remain in your memories. So, whenever you find yourself missing them, think about the good times you had with them. If that doesn’t work, I always find that looking at pictures and watching home videos of them goes a long way.

Try to do it my way? I can work it out

Regular Tidbits followers will know that I have resolved to try to lose weight by the end of the year. It is only the fourth week of the year and I have already hit a slump.

I have started my second semester of master’s degree classes and, between my work day and the two to three hours of homework I have to complete every night, I am never in the mood to work out.

But I think this will change if I watch Houston FiT, a television series dedicated to helping Houstonians live healthy lifestyles. The show, which will start to air this month, will feature two fitness trainers showing normal folks – the great unfit –the best way to achieve their healthy-lifestyle goals.

Hearing about the series showed me that anyone wanting to maintain a healthy lifestyle has no excuse because there is no shortage of help or information out there. For example, a simple internet search into “the best ways to lose weight” yields hundreds of results.

There are books and television shows dedicated to this very topic. And, if finding information from third-party sources is not beneficial, there is always the option of talking to family members and friends who are on the same journey as you or who have completed it.

The bottom line is that, if you are serious about completing the journey to a fit lifestyle, you will find a way to accomplish it. If I have time to sit and watch a television show after completing all my assignments, then I definitely have time for a workout.