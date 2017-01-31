Here’s to the future, Pastor!

LIFE AT Temple Baptist church in Texas City just would not be the same without minister Rudy Rios, his wife Cheri and their children so members of the congregation were determined to give them a celebration to remember when the pastor marked 25 years of service to the 22nd Street North church and its community on Sunday.

After the regular morning song service, the family was feted with music, lunch and a silver-anniversary recognition including an obligatory pose for a media photo as the pastor’s flock told him they’re looking forward to his next quarter-century as their spiritual leader.

Photo by Donna Carter